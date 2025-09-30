Officials issue warning as harmful creatures invade coastline: 'Could introduce new parasites or pathogens'

"We're in the midst of a giant ecological experiment."

Australia works hard to maintain its biodiversity and biosecurity, but officials are warning of an encroaching oyster species with the ability to spread quickly and overtake the country's coastlines.

What's happening?

The Suminoe or Chinese river oyster, farmed in China, Japan, India, and Pakistan, was discovered to be reaching the coast of Queensland in 2023 but is suspected to have arrived in Australia up to three years earlier, according to ABC News Australia. They've also been reported in New South Wales, but the species is difficult to spot because it is covered in algae and hard to distinguish from other shellfish.

This particular species of oyster grows rapidly, reaching sexual maturity in just three months and attaining a size of up to 24 cm (about 9.5 inches). It can switch sexes and reproduce rapidly. Their larvae can survive in warm waters and are carried by currents to find a hard surface to attach to, such as pylons, pontoons, and boats.

Why are invasive oysters important?

Officials are concerned about the long-term impact of the oysters' currently uncontrolled spread.

"It [Suminoe oyster] could introduce new parasites or pathogens that might spread to native species," senior policy advisor Carol Booth of The Invasive Species Council of Australia told the outlet.

She added, "We're in the midst of a giant ecological experiment with new species coming in."

Invasive species not only have the potential to introduce diseases, but they can also outcompete native species for resources, impacting the biodiversity and survival of local animals and plants. That impact can also extend to commercial oyster farming, as Business Queensland noted.

In fact, a 2021 report released by the National Invasive Species Information Center found that invasive species cost the global economy at least $1.288 trillion over a 50-year period.

What's being done about invasive oysters?

Officials have been working with OzFish volunteers and oyster restoration groups in southeast Queensland to identify the invasive oysters, according to ABC News.

People are also encouraged to thoroughly inspect their boats and other watercraft and clean and dry them completely when transferring between waterways.

