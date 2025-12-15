Trail camera catches footage of rare, endangered feline family: 'The healthiest on the island'

The animal is endemic to its island namesake and is the smallest subspecies of its kind.

Trail cameras set up in the wilderness of an Indonesian forest found heartening results about a critically endangered large predator.

The findings of the three monitoring periods conducted between 2023 and 2024, published in Frontiers, revealed that a healthy population of Sumatran tigers roams Leuser.

Located in the semi-autonomous Aceh in the northern tip of Sumatra, Leuser is one of the most thoroughly patrolled areas on the entire island. It also has more forest cover — around 60% remaining — than other parts of the island that have been cleared for palm oil plantations, legal and otherwise.

The study was conducted with the help of locals who set up cameras along the area's perimeter to monitor the tigers for 90-day periods. The dozens of cameras captured an unusually high number of images of the elusive felines — 282 — allowing researchers to identify 27 individual tigers.

One of the study's authors, Dr. Joe Figel, said, per Phys.org: "We documented a robust tiger population, apparently among the healthiest on the island."

As the name suggests, the Sumatran tiger is the smallest subspecies of tiger and is endemic to its island namesake. There are just a few hundred remaining in the wild, and they are most threatened by extensive habitat loss and poaching. They can be distinguished from other tiger species by their fuller manes and beards.





Sumatran tigers serve an important role in the ecosystem as apex predators. They are versatile hunters who'll eat whatever prey they can get their paws on. According to National Geographic, they'll wander up to 18 miles in search of a meal — a task made all the harder by habitat destruction.

The encouraging results of the study underline the vital importance of trail cameras and local participation in conservation efforts, especially with elusive species. An accurate understanding of a species' population is critical to forming effective measures to protect it. The paper's conclusion notes that the foundations for further monitoring are set.

The authors attribute the great success to "a combination of factors, including, foremost, successful efforts of the Aceh government to maintain critical tiger habitats in the form of extensive forest cover."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.