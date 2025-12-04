Trail camera catches footage of rare, 'ghostlike' cat family: 'A glimpse into their secret lives'

"A reminder of why protecting their fragile habitat is so important."

Conservationists captured incredibly rare footage of one of the planet's most elusive cats, according to PetaPixel.

Although the clip was brief, it was hard-won — two conservation groups spent three years patiently waiting for a glimpse of the Andean mountain cat.

The resulting footage was shared on YouTube by Florida-based sanctuary Big Cat Rescue (@bigcatrescue).

Big Cat Rescue didn't disclose where the footage was captured, but the Andean mountain cat lives only at high altitudes in the Andes, across Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, and Peru.

According to the Felidae Conservation Fund, the Andean wild cat is "one of the rarest, most elusive wild cats in the world." That is not hyperbole; the organization explained that while the species was formally discovered in 1865, it "remained unphotographed until 1997."

The group added that only 10 sightings had occurred in the past 25 years, underscoring how difficult it is for even devoted conservationists to check in on the at-risk species.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Although the recently captured footage was partly due to luck and sheer perseverance, there was another factor involved: trail cameras.

Trail cameras aren't entirely new, but technological advancements over the past decade — such as increased storage capacity and improvements in solar batteries — have cemented them as an invaluable tool for conservation and research, as exemplified by this sighting.

Along with breakthroughs in deep-sea imaging, trail cameras have enabled scientists and wildlife conservationists to station devices in places humans can't access.

They enable continuous monitoring in remote areas or inhospitable environments, allowing researchers and conservationists to observe and assess wildlife health and welfare without direct human interference.

As a result, scientists and wildlife advocates have begun to capture the breadth of these creatures in their natural habitats, obtaining groundbreaking footage and gleaning insights that would otherwise be impossible.

These advances are particularly meaningful for endangered species such as the Andean mountain cat, and for tracking and adjusting conservation measures. Big Cat Rescue acknowledged the feline's "endangered" status and the efforts of its vigilant conservationists.

"Thanks to our partners, the Pampas Working Group and Quechua Women for Conservation, we get a glimpse into their secret lives — and a reminder of why protecting their fragile habitat is so important," the group said.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.