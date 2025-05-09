Scientists issue warning over previously underestimated phenomenon in Antarctica: 'Deeply concerning'

A research team discovered that subglacial water could triple the amount of ice flowing to the ocean and intensify sea level rise — among the effects that they called "deeply concerning."

What's happening?

Researchers used computer simulations to study the impact of subglacial water on ice sheet behavior in Antarctica. The scientists said subglacial water forms when the base of the ice sheet melts due to either ice movement or geothermal heat from bedrock. It can make ice slide more quickly over bedrock and cause additional melting under ice shelves, accelerating ice loss.

In summarizing the research, the team said the findings suggest current sea-level-rise projections may underestimate the effects of subglacial water. In fact, the effects of subglacial water could contribute 2.2 meters (about 7.2 feet) to sea-level rise by 2300.

"Our new research shows integrating subglacial water dynamics into ice sheet models is a top priority," the researchers wrote. "Understanding this hidden threat is crucial as the world grapples with the consequences of global warming, especially rising seas."

If the subglacial water is not addressed properly, the researchers said sea-level rise could cause trillions of dollars in damage on coastlines around the world.

Why is the link between ice melt and rising sea levels important?

Data from NASA has shown that Antarctica's ice mass is melting at around 136 billion tons per year on average due to the warming planet. For about the last 30 years, meltwater from ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica has accounted for about a third of the global average rise in sea level.

Increasing temperatures and rising sea levels can lead to extreme weather events that put lives at risk. The Climate Risk Index 2025 report estimated that devastating conditions such as hurricanes and wildfires killed 756,000 people and displaced millions from 1993 to 2022.

While extreme weather events have always occurred, human activities that release heat-trapping gases have contributed to making them even stronger.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, in recent years, humans have been responsible for a whopping 35 billion tons of carbon pollution each year.

What's being done to combat ice melt?

The study underscores the importance of modeling subglacial ice correctly in order to correctly address the scale of the problem.

Scientists have several strategies in place to slow ice melt in polar regions. The EPA has initiatives in place to reduce emissions of black carbon and methane in the Arctic. The agency is also involved in the Arctic Council, which promotes sustainable development and environmental protection.

Meanwhile, there are steps consumers can take to be a part of the climate solution. Commuters should consider eco-friendly modes of transportation, like public transit or driving an electric vehicle. Installing solar panels at home can also cut down on a home's environmental impact while lowering utility bills.

