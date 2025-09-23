Scuba diver captures stunning footage of bizarre creature on ocean floor: 'Quite the sight to see'

A piece of seaweed on the ocean floor turned out to be so much more, according to one scuba diver who tried her luck for days searching for a rare striated frogfish in Bonaire, an island off the coast of Venezuela.

The frogfish is named for its distinctive black streak and remarkable ability to blend in with its surroundings, luring prey and keeping itself safe.

That is one reason scuba diving content creator Jorinde Maré (@oceanamare) had such a difficult time spotting the fish.

#bonaire #frogfishbonaire #marineanimals #fish #fishbonaire #scubadiving ♬ original sound - ocean - diving - marine life @oceanamare Wait for the close up shot! This is the striated frogfish, one of the weirdest ocean critters out there! 🐸 Word has been going around in Bonaire for the past few weeks that this animal had shown up, so of course we needed to get in the water to find it. We tried finding it during two separate dives but we were unsuccessful. Frogfish are known to have pretty great camouflage, and this species looks just like a piece of seaweed on the sandy floor. Then we had to leave the island so we couldn't search again, up until last week when we got back and we tried again! This time we found three of them in one dive, and two of them were sitting there cozy together! It's super cool to see such unusual creatures, and it's proof that you can always be surprised, no matter how many times you've dived at a certain spot! Have you ever seen a frogfish before? 📤 Share this with your dive buddies! ➡️ Follow @oceanmare for more ocean and scuba diving content! #frogfish

"[T]his species looks just like a piece of seaweed on the sandy floor," Maré explained in the caption of her TikTok video.

The frogfish's presence in the area was unusual.

While they are found in the eastern Atlantic Ocean within subtropical regions, the fish has only been spotted in Bonaire a few times.

The Dodo noted that "more research is needed to determine whether these striated frogfish showing up outside of their usual habitat is a complete anomaly or a sign that they're expanding their home territory."

Documenting sightings of rare animals makes a bigger difference than it might seem. Once an animal is reported in a habitat where it is not typically found, research can be conducted to determine whether habitat changes are driving its migration.

Trail cameras and remote visual monitoring tools have become critical tools for scientists in monitoring, managing, and protecting wildlife and their habitats.

While Maré sighted the fish manually, trail cameras enable conservationists and researchers to view and investigate remote habitats and elusive creatures without disturbing or influencing the animals or their stomping grounds.

Researchers can investigate their habitats for signs of biodiversity loss and identify situations where conservation initiatives are needed to mitigate the risk of further habitat degradation.

Moreover, scientists can assess the area to further determine whether the presence of certain animals in new habitats will cause damage to the ecosystem, as some animals can become invasive species once they settle away from their original habitat.

Research and ensuing insights can foster environmental repair, creating a safe and healthy community for humans and wildlife.

Maré was overwhelmed with joy at the opportunity to capture a shot of the compelling fish.

"We were absolutely thrilled," she told the Dodo. "It was quite the sight to see."

