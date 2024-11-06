Remote island trapped in 'vortex' of plastic — and they're not the ones to blame

It has the potential to cause a ripple effect for the rest of the world as well.

Global waste has always had particularly devastating effects on developing countries, with island nations such as the Philippines and Indonesia bearing the brunt of waste produced by larger nations such as the United States and China. Now, the population of Easter Island has seen an alarming increase in microplastics making their way into local flora and fauna, Reuters reported.

What's happening?

Easter Island, also known as Rapa Nui by the locals, is a remote island off the coast of Chile. As of 2023, its population was estimated to be a mere 8,600 people, yet according to Reuters, it has become trapped in "an oceanic vortex of plastic" with rising amounts of waste coming from much larger populations such as Australia and South America, along with countless fishing vessels.

This "vortex" is the result of the system of ocean currents known as the South Pacific Gyre, which brings debris from across the Pacific region to the shores of this remote island.

Rapa Nui mayor Pedro Edmunds told Reuters that the microplastics that break down on their journey through the ocean currents have been contaminating the island's "entire food chain."

"Microplastics have been growing exponentially and it's terrible," Edmunds said. "It's affecting our lives, it's affecting our food, the blue fish that live in our ocean and we depend on for protein."

According to the island's municipal data, most of the contamination is actually coming from its own country: Chile. In fact, Easter Island receives around 50 times more plastic and microplastics than the coasts of mainland Chile. Edmunds shared that 58% of the plastic that Rapa Nui gets comes from continental Chile, and thus "it's Chile that's mainly contaminating Chilean waters and Rapa Nui."

Earlier this year, researchers from CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, estimated that there are 12 million tons of plastic pollution on the ocean floor.

Why does the pollution of Easter Island matter?

Not only does the pollution have lasting, potentially devastating effects on the island population, but it has the potential to cause a ripple effect for the rest of the world as well. Left unchecked, the impact of high pollution levels on Easter Island's biodiversity will likely spread to other neighboring ocean flora and fauna as well.

Additionally, Easter Island's economy is primarily based on tourism, so an increase in pollution and a decrease in food safety would result in lower tourism rates. As a UNESCO World Heritage site, the damage inflicted upon the island would also result in the eventual loss of a culturally significant and historical place.

What's being done about it?

To fight the rapidly growing quantity of microplastics washing ashore on Easter Island, Edmunds and others have begun a campaign against plastic pollution.

In April, Easter Island leaders hosted the Rapa Nui Pacific Leaders' Summit to address microplastic pollution and strengthen ocean protection in the region by generating concrete commitments and coordinated actions from key global partners including U.N. representatives.

Edmunds also hopes that an agreement will be reached with South Korea later this year to help reduce the use of plastic polymers.

