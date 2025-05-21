Veterinarians stunned after finding fox in heartbreaking predicament: 'He has been through so much for so long'

It was touch and go for a few days.

New Bedford Guide reported that a Massachusetts fox was fighting for his life after being seen with plastic waste wrapped around his neck for almost a year. Newhouse Wildlife Rescue is working on healing and rehabilitation.

"He has been through so much for so long," a rescue representative said.

What's happening?

Community members repeatedly spotted a fox with plastic wrapped around his neck. They witnessed his health decline. The fox contracted mange, which got worse over time, and his skin deteriorated to the point where he had exposed tendons and ligaments. Additional health effects included infection, a gastrointestinal bleed, severe anemia, septicemia, and rodenticide poisoning.

It was touch and go for a few days. On the fifth day of treatment, the fox seemed to respond, showing signs of healing.

Why is the impact of plastic waste on wild animals important?

Plastic waste poses a direct threat to the health and survival of wild animals on land and in oceans. Animals can ingest plastic or become entangled in plastic waste left by humans. They often become sick, and in some instances, their interaction with plastic is deadly. Animals do not understand the risks plastic poses to their well-being.

When a wild animal becomes entangled in plastic waste like the Massachusetts fox, it can be very distressing. It can interfere with their normal actions, including movement, food and water consumption, and breathing. Unfortunately, this is a common occurrence.

Plastic waste also affects natural habitats and disrupts the balance of ecosystems even if animals do not come in direct contact with it. Plastic debris can transport invasive species that can threaten native species, leading to a loss of biodiversity.

What's being done about plastic waste?

Reducing plastic waste is critical to a cleaner, healthier planet where wild animals can thrive.

We can help reduce plastic waste by making conscious choices to reduce our plastic use by supporting companies with commitments to eco-friendly packaging. By finding alternatives to plastic, we can help protect animals by reducing the amount of plastic that ends up in the environment.

The 5 Rs of waste management are good to remember: refuse, reduce, reuse, repurpose, and recycle.

Every positive action toward the environment helps, so making sustainable choices whenever possible and spreading the word are excellent steps toward a more eco-friendly lifestyle.

Newhouse Wildlife Rescue is doing everything it can to rehabilitate the Massachusetts fox. A representative offered hope, saying, "I just want him to get better," reminding us that every small action helps.

