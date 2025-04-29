Experts celebrate as rare bird once on the brink of extinction makes remarkable return: 'It's not something we take for granted'

The Eastern Daily Press reported a sighting of a rare bird — the stone-curlew — in Norfolk, England. Thanks to images captured by the Norfolk Wildlife Trust at Weeting Heath, the world can see the large bird, which is about the size of a crow.

The nocturnal bird's features include yellow legs, long wings, and a long tail. These photos are a welcome sight, as the stone-curlew population declined to fewer than 100 breeding pairs in England, where it once thrived.

As James Symonds, a warden at the Trust, told the Eastern Daily Press, "It's not something we take for granted as stone-curlew were on the brink of extinction in the UK as recently as the 1980s." That near extinction was due to the loss of its nesting habitats.

Thanks to the Trust's efforts and the cooperation of farmers who were encouraged to designate specially managed plots of bare ground for the birds' breeding, the number of breeding pairs rose to 226 in 2024. Symonds exclaimed they had already seen "six birds this spring."

The revival of the stone-curlew proves that species in danger of extinction can thrive again with help from individuals, organizations, and governments. Protecting all species contributes to a balanced and healthy ecosystem, which creates a safer planet.

For instance, due to a drastic decline in its only food source and habitat, milkweed, the Monarch butterfly could vanish in 60 years. However, volunteers at the Joya Redonda Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary in Mexico have helped increase the number of monarchs arriving annually.

Startup NotCo is creating plant-based food alternatives to meat that are less processed than typical options. Such food alternatives help protect endangered animals like the green turtle.

Individuals can also do their part to protect endangered species by avoiding products made from them, such as ivory or tortoiseshell. Use trash bins and recycle when possible to prevent animals from choking or entangling themselves in plastic.

Being mindful of your carbon footprint helps prevent pollution that can destroy vegetation and, in turn, affect the pollination cycle. Pollinating critters, from honeybees to hummingbirds, rely on various plants for food and nesting, and are an essential part of the food chain that affects all life.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.