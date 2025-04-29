Photographer issues dire warning after spotting dangerous flower fueling wildfire risks: 'Quickly becoming a massive problem'

"Nasty stuff, seeing it all over the Valley this year."

Amateur and professional gardeners alike know the headache brought upon by invasive species. Dangerous plants can overtake flowers and trees and ruin a perfectly planned landscape.

But certain invasive species can be even more hazardous when they pose a threat to public safety.

TikTok user Jake Case (@jakecasephoto) recently warned Arizona residents about a "seemingly beautiful flower" that is actually an invasive plant called stink net.

In the video, he shows the yellow flower growing next to highways and in public lands around the state. He explains that while it looks pretty, it actually increases the risk of wildfires.

This is because it dries out in summertime. In extremely hot and arid areas like Arizona, the dried out plants could provide fuel that might turn a small fire into a large one.

In a caption under the post, he explains, "This invasive species is quickly becoming a massive problem in the Phoenix area. You can help slow the spread of stink net [by] eradicating it if you find it on your property, volunteering with a local agency to remove it from public lands, or voicing concerns to your home owners association."

According to the University of Arizona, stink net is an annual weed originating out of Africa. It is currently growing rapidly in Arizona, California, Nevada, Mexico, and Australia.

The plant proves difficult to eradicate but left unchecked, it will only spread more. With that in mind, many have turned to rewilding their yards to help stop the spread of invasive species. Planting a yard full of native plants such as buffalo grass, clover, or xeriscaping provides many great benefits.

First of all, it saves you money. A yard full of native plants requires less water, which means lower monthly bills. It also needs less maintenance, saving you both time and money.

And the environmental benefits go far beyond just conserving water. Native plant lawns help stop the spread of invasive species such as the stink net flower. They also attract pollinators — the insects and birds who help keep our ecosystem thriving and our food supply healthy. If you are interested in rewilding your yard, check out this helpful guide.

Commenters on the original video confirmed the prevalence of the plant.

One said, "Nasty stuff, seeing it all over the Valley this year." Another knew they had trouble on their hands: "Nooo! My backyard is covered!"

