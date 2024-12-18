Researchers report miracle taking place in one of the world's fastest-disappearing habitats: 'This is only the beginning'

Wildlife has begun to flourish again in one of the world's fastest-disappearing ecosystems: the tropical savanna of the Brazilian Cerrado.

According to Conservation.org, wildlife is returning to this once-desolate area thanks to an unlikely partnership between timber operators and conservationists. The BTG Pactual Timberland Investment Group (TIG) partnered with conservationists to use its business model not just for timber production, but also to restore the land and fund conservation.

Half of the project area is dedicated to conserving and restoring native species, while the other half is planted with Forest Stewardship Council-certified eucalyptus trees for sustainable timber production. As a result, what was merely degraded pasture land just a year ago is now being rapidly transformed into tree farms and 6,000 acres of newly restored natural forest.

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

To date, the TIG has documented 319 animal species (including 188 bird species) and 65 plant species on the property, with 17 of those species listed as endangered, threatened, or near-threatened by the IUCN Red List.

Some observed species include giant anteaters, rheas, capybaras, armadillos, and tapirs. Birds and herbivores like tapirs encourage plant growth by spreading seeds, while animals such as armadillos create microhabitats for new plants by disturbing the soil as they forage. All of these behaviors have helped build a more resilient ecosystem, and predators have begun returning to the area as the amount of prey grows.

"Spotting jaguars and other big predators like pumas in the area is a powerful indicator that the ecosystem is on the mend," said Conservation International scientist Miguel Calmon, per Conservation.org. "Their presence means the food chain is recovering, and the landscape is becoming balanced enough to support these apex predators once again."

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The dramatic increase in wildlife also enhances the rainforest's ability to absorb and store carbon. Overall, the Cerrado's revival is proof of what can be achieved when industries and conservationists find sustainable ways to work together.

"Living things make carbon storage possible," Calmon added. "Of course, plants do the heavy lifting — soaking up carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and locking it away in their roots so that it can't contribute to climate change. But for plants to keep doing their job effectively, they need a healthy ecosystem."

"This is only the beginning," said Mark Wishnie, chief sustainability officer at TIG. "Our goal is not just to restore the land, but to set a new standard for what's possible in sustainable forestry — proving that nature and economic production can thrive together, for the benefit of people, climate and wildlife."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.