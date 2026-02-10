Experts thrilled as trail camera captures first-of-its-kind images of rare creature: 'Avoids human contact'

Not much is known about the elusive animal's behavior, populations, or ecology.

A rare wild cat was recorded by a camera trap in Kazakhstan.

"The steppe cat is highly cautious, avoids human contact, leads a solitary lifestyle, and is primarily nocturnal," Kazinform News Agency reported. The creature resembles a cheetah in a published image, though it actually looks more like a house cat.

The video was captured in the vicinity of Charyn Canyon, which is near Almaty.

"The animal inhabits steppe, semi-desert, and foothill areas. Its diet mainly consists of small rodents and birds, with insects occasionally included. The animal typically has a grayish or yellowish coat, marked by dark stripes and spots along its back. Its tail is long and features distinctive black ring-shaped markings near the tip," Charyn State National Natural Park said.

The park, approaching its 22nd birthday, is home to 32 species of mammals, 18 species of herpetofauna, four species of amphibians, over 100 species of birds, and approximately 1,000 species of plants.

Trail cameras can help scientists gauge population health in endangered species and are also useful in documenting evidence of rehabilitation and conservation efforts. This protects the environment and drives progress by spurring funding for research and other scientific pursuits.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

For example, a Canada lynx was filmed in Minnesota in a striking display of nature's beauty and power. In Indonesia, one of the few remaining Javan rhinoceroses that walk Earth was seen alongside a calf.

To protect these endangered species, spread the word about their perilous existences and donate to causes that support their survival.

A type of Asiatic wildcat, the steppe cat is at risk because of habitat loss and poaching, according to the International Society for Endangered Cats Canada. The destruction of natural spaces by humans has also caused it to breed with feral domestic cats in Pakistan, India, and Central Asia.

Not much is known about the elusive animal's behavior, populations, or ecology, though they were prized for their pelts at the end of the 20th century.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.