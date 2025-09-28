Landowners and officials team up on groundbreaking project set to transform local community: 'I'm delighted'

"It's a great example of how targeted investment can enhance both our natural environment and local infrastructure."

The Waveney, Lower Yare and Lothingland Internal Drainage Board, along with the Environment Agency in the U.K., has completed work on returning the Starston Beck to its historical position in an effort to improve water flow and reconnect habitats.

This stream flows into the River Waveney and, according to a press release from the U.K. government, was modified in the past for agriculture and drainage, resulting in weirs that artificially held up water levels and channel sections that were straightened and deepened.

Thanks to the newly finished restoration project, a 350-meter channel (1,148 feet) reconnects upstream and downstream habitats, which will greatly benefit local wildlife, as well as the local community. These changes will also allow for increased water availability, even in low-flow times, as well as greater capacity during higher flow times.

As the stream is now restored to its more natural state, fish and other surrounding wildlife have more space to thrive, increasing the biodiversity of this river habitat. Additionally, as a shallow pond was added as part of the project, a new temporary habitat for insects like dragonflies and water beetles now exists.

Best of all, the local community benefits, as the restored stream offers protection against erosion to Low Road, improves water purification, and increases river access to those visiting Glebe Meadow.

This improved river access could encourage more recreational activities in the area, boosting the community's economy and increasing the mental and physical well-being of those engaging in increased outdoor recreation.

Cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport at Norfolk County Council, Councillor Graham Plant, stated in the press release: "I'm delighted that the Starston Beck River Habitat Enhancement Project has been completed, made possible, in part, because of funding from Norfolk County Council … It's a great example of how targeted investment can enhance both our natural environment and local infrastructure."

