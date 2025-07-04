Officials issue warning as concerning debris from sunken cargo vessel begins to wash ashore: 'Ocean currents may carry'

Ocean pollution poses risks to both marine and human life, and a sunken cargo ship is polluting the shores of Sri Lanka, according to the News Drum. The vessel was carrying 643 containers, some of which included plastic pellets and other dangerous materials, when it went down near southwestern India.

What's happening?

The Liberian cargo ship sank about 15 nautical miles from Thottappally, India, on May 25, according to NewsDrum. Sixty of the ship's 643 containers carried plastic pellets, which have washed ashore in northern Sri Lanka.

Following the sinking, officials warned about the possibility of debris reaching the Sri Lankan coastline. More debris could continue to wash ashore and affect the area due to strong winds and rough seas.

"Ocean currents may carry more of these pellets to our shores," Marine Environment Protection Authority acting chairman R.H.M.V Abeykoon said, per the News Drum.

Why is ocean debris important?

The plastic pellets contribute to increasing plastic pollution in our oceans. The world produces about 386 tons of plastic waste annually, Our World in Data reported, and around 0.5% of this waste ends up in oceans.

Plastic waste in our oceans breaks down and becomes microplastics, which threaten marine and human health. These particles can accumulate in marine animals and our bodies, potentially making us more vulnerable to health issues like high blood pressure, stroke, cancer, and diabetes.

Additionally, NewsDrum reported 13 containers aboard the cargo ship carried "dangerous goods," such as calcium carbide, a chemical that can release toxic gases when exposed to seawater. Authorities stated there is no health risk since any chemicals would be diluted before reaching Sri Lanka, but the impact of these dangerous goods on the environment and food sources remains unclear.

What's being done about ocean debris?

Officials are attempting to clean up the affected areas in Sri Lanka and prioritizing removing the plastic pellets from the country's coasts.

Participating in actions like beach cleanups in your own community can address the effects of ocean debris, and reducing plastic pollution at its source can prevent it. Swapping single-use plastic products like food containers, water bottles, and grocery bags for reusable ones can save money, reduce waste, and send messages to the corporations producing them.

