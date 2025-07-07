Key water supplies rebound after heavy rains — here's how it will impact locals

Colombo, Sri Lanka, has been experiencing heavy rainfall lately, which has caused rising water levels in key reservoirs.

According to dailymirror.lk, both the Castlereigh and Maussakele reservoirs saw a significant rise in water levels due to these rains. Engineers at these reservoirs reported that the Castlereigh reservoirs stood 12 feet below spill level, while the Maussakele reservoir stood at 16 feet below, with water levels still rising.

A third reservoir also saw quite an increase in its water level, according to the Engineer in Charge there. The engineer reported that the Moragahakanda reservoir is now at 90% of its capacity, standing at a little over 600 feet.

The news about the rising water levels at Castlereigh and Maussakele reservoirs is significant, as these reservoirs supply six hydropower complexes. Because hydropower is a clean, renewable source of energy, having enough water to power these complexes is essential for reducing dependence on dirty energy that pollutes the air and contributes heat-trapping gases to the atmosphere.

Meanwhile, the Moragahakanda reservoir is getting in on the action by contributing 15 megawatts of power to the national grid.

More importantly, the Engineer in Charge explained to dailymirror.lk that this reservoir supplies irrigation to approximately 7,000 hectares (over 17,000 acres) of land. The reservoir's current capacity should be enough to provide adequate irrigation for the agriculture done here under the Elahera agricultural scheme.

Besides supplying water to help produce energy and keep agriculture going, the increased water levels in these reservoirs will help ensure that nearby ecosystems remain healthy and diverse. With a healthy ecosystem, nearby communities could see fish populations thriving, as well as an increased presence of birds hunting fish. Because many birds are pollinators, this also means native plants near the reservoirs will be able to flourish.

One person who commented on the article also pointed out the potential economic benefits of these reservoirs being full when they said: "According to one estimate they save over a billion rupees a day not having to use coal thermal power etc."

How often do you worry about the quality of your drinking water? Never 👎 Sometimes 😟 Often 🙁 Always 😨 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.