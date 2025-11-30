Authorities issue severe penalties in shocking case involving massive animals: 'Sets an important precedent'

"This conviction must not be the end."

In September, a Sri Lankan court cracked down on illegal elephant trade.

The court sentenced an elephant trafficker to 15 years in prison and a fine of 20.6 million Sri Lankan rupees, or roughly $67,000, Mongabay reported.

What's happening?

In 2015, the Department of Wildlife Conservation confiscated 39 elephants that were believed to have been caught illegally. Samarappulige Niraj Roshan Fernando, who was convicted in September, is believed to have been involved in some or all of these.

In these instances, the elephants were given into private ownership through forged paperwork and potential corruption.

Jagath Gunawardana, an environmental lawyer, called this "a landmark victory" and told Mongabay that "this sets an important precedent" for other cases."

Elephants are desirable by some temples as religious symbols or by some families as a show of status.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

According to environmental and animal rights activist Sajeewa Chamikara, "religion and culture are always politically sensitive subjects in Sri Lanka, but the government must prioritize the welfare of elephants."

Why is elephant conservation important?

All elephant species are endangered, but Asian forest elephants may be more at risk, according to Sustainable Travel International. Only about 50,000 of these elephants still exist.

Elephants are more than religious and cultural icons; they are also incredibly important members of their local ecosystems. Through their diets, they help disperse seeds for vegetation. They also control vegetation growth by trampling or uprooting different species.

Because elephants have such broad impacts on seed spreading and landscape shaping, they are strong protectors of biodiversity.

Beyond preserving biodiversity, it is important to be respectful of these animals in the wild. A recent study found that human feeding of wild elephants had changed their behaviors in a South Indian plateau, making them more habituated to being fed by humans. This can be a problem for the animals if they become too reliant on humans and for people if the animals become aggressive when hungry.

What's being done about elephant conservation?

Organizations are working to end not only the trafficking of elephants, but also the trade of ivory from their tusks. According to WWF, at least 20,000 African elephants are killed each year for ivory.

In Asian countries, elephant trading has been an issue for many years. A 2020 Nature Conservation article documented 55 cases of illegal trading from 2008 to 2018.

Activists, researchers, and conservationists are working together to shed light on the risks to elephants and to protect them.

"Corruption remains one of the greatest challenges to elephant conservation," Supun Lahiru Prakash, part of Sri Lanka's Biodiversity Conservation and Research Circle, told Mongabay. "This conviction must not be the end — it should be the beginning of genuine reform."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.