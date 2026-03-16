Officials issue warning as US region becomes infested with harmful, crop-destroying creatures

The spread of these pests can have severe impacts.

Massachusetts residents are facing unsettling news this winter: a local town is infested with a highly destructive invasive insect species, triggering concern among officials and property owners alike.

What's happening?

According to MassLive, authorities with the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources have found spotted lanternfly eggs in Bridgewater — a sign that the pest has established a foothold rather than being a one-off sighting.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture explained that the spotted lanternfly is a non-native planthopper originally from Southeast Asia that has spread rapidly across the northeastern United States since its first detection in 2014.

It feeds on a wide variety of plants, including grapevines, maples, fruit trees, hops, and walnuts, and it can seriously injure or kill susceptible plants over time.

Why is the spotted lanternfly invasion concerning?

While the insect does not bite or sting humans, its economic and ecological impacts can be severe. Heavy infestations in other states have led to significant vineyard losses, orchard damage, and weakened forests during prior events, according to the Massachusetts government.

Any invasive species harms the native ecology of an area and outcompetes plants and animals for resources, leading to biodiversity loss. Lanternflies excrete a sticky substance known as honeydew as they feed, which can encourage black sooty mold that interferes with plant health and outdoor recreation.

Spotted lanternflies can easily hitch rides on vehicles, landscaping equipment, and plant materials, making containment difficult once populations are present. Egg masses are especially concerning in winter and early spring because they can overwinter on nearly any surface — from tree bark to outdoor furniture — and hatch in warmer months.

What's being done to stop the lanternflies?

Bridgewater officials have encouraged residents to report any lanternfly sightings through the MDAR's website and destroy egg masses when found — either by crushing them or putting them in a container with rubbing alcohol. Elsewhere, Tennessee agricultural officials have employed a black Labrador retriever to detect lanternflies before they become a problem.

Protecting native species starts in our backyards, where planting local flowers and grasses can help pollinators and keep ecosystems balanced. Supporting wildlife organizations that prioritize conservation and being on the lookout for egg masses is also important for environmental health.

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