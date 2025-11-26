Officials issue warning as harmful insects spread into new US territory — here's what you need to know

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has confirmed that the invasive spotted lanternfly has officially reached Iowa, as reported by Iowa Capital Dispatch.

Officials said fall yardwork and winterization are the critical windows to spot and remove these species before they spread further. Non-native species can rapidly adapt to U.S. climates and disrupt both ecosystems and local economies if left unchecked.

What's happening?

The invasive spotted lanternfly, which is native to Asia, feeds on about 70 plant species but especially targets the tree of heaven, commonly seen in alleys, fencerows, and neglected urban spaces, IDALS said. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said the lanternfly excretes a sticky substance known as honeydew, which encourages mold growth and can damage crops and trees, per Iowa Capital Dispatch.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources also reported growing infestations of zebra mussels in nearly 20 lakes and nine rivers statewide, and the mussels have been increasing algal blooms and disturbing food chains in the water. Kim Bogenschutz, the DNR aquatic invasive species coordinator, said the fall cleanup season is "a great time" to check boats, docks, trailers, and lifts for mussels before winter storage.

Why are invasive species a problem?

The spread of invasive species can be a large and damaging ecological issue. Scientists say that as global temperatures rise, many species are being displaced, which in turn worsens habitat loss and the spread of disease, according to the United Nations. When invasive species end up in new environments, they often outcompete native plants and animals for the same food and resources and upset the balance that ecosystems depend on to be healthy and thriving.

In Florida, for example, biologists warn it is important to prevent the crab-eating macaque — a non-native monkey that could spread disease — from getting introduced to the environment from animal testing facilities. As an example of a more immediate threat, public health experts in California raised concerns after detecting mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus in Sacramento.

What's being done about the lanternflies?

Iowa officials are encouraging residents to use the fall and winter months to remove invasive plants and protect native ones. Smaller honeysuckle can be pulled out by hand, and buckthorn, which can have larger growths, should be cut near the base and treated with herbicide, per DNR recommendations.

The agency also urges homeowners to wait until colder months to prune oak trees, which helps prevent the spread of a tree fungus, oak wilt. Reintroducing native vegetation is also one of the most effective ways to protect biodiversity. Working to rewild spaces with native plants that support pollinators and wildlife remains essential to slowing ecological damage from invasive species and keeping natural habitats resilient.

