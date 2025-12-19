Experts issue warning about concerning spread of harmful creatures: 'Can be on almost any surface'

"We want you to snap it, catch it, and report it."

In the Windsor-Essex region of Ontario, Canada, experts warned residents to look out for the invasive spotted lanternfly.

The bugs, which are not native to North America, may invade the area without proper mitigation.

What's happening?

According to the CBC, the Invasive Species Centre warned residents about lanternfly eggs in the Windsor-Essex region.

Program coordinator Emily Posteraro said the egg patch "kind of just looks like an inch-long smear of mud, and it can be on almost any surface outdoors."

The spotted lanternfly originated in Asia, though it has spread throughout North America for the last decade. However, the CBC noted that there have been only 10 sightings in southwestern Ontario.

But international travel and trade make it easy for the insects to hitchhike, per the publication. As a result, experts have asked citizens to remain vigilant in reporting the spotted lanternfly.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

Besides Canada, many other places have reported spotted lanternfly sightings, from southeast Michigan and new regions of West Virginia.

Why is the spotted lanternfly invasion concerning?

Spotted lanternflies are an invasive species that can wreak havoc on local ecosystems. Per the CBC, the lanternfly has made a home in North America because of its "superior adaptability," allowing it to outcompete native species.

Additionally, the outlet noted that insects pose a threat to industries we rely on for food or livelihoods, such as vineyards, flower nurseries, orchards, and general forestry.

These insects are attracted to plants that produce fruit, such as grapevines, according to Cornell CALS.

They feed in large swarms, with hundreds of them flocking to a single grapevine in some cases. Unfortunately, this can weaken the vines, reduce winter hardiness, prevent crop growth, or even cause vine death.

Spotted lanternflies can also damage or kill trees. According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, fluids that seep from a tree after the bugs feed on it can lead to fungal growth and mold patches that can cause odor, unsightly appearance, or tree death.

What's being done about the invasive spotted lanternfly?

Preventing the spread of the spotted lanternfly is tough, but many individuals and organizations are up for the challenge.

According to the CBC, residents should report spotted lanternflies to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

"We want you to snap it, catch it, and report it," said Posteraro.

In addition, Posteraro recommended that anyone traveling to Canada from the U.S. check vehicles, firewood, and other outdoor materials for spotted lanternflies.

While insecticides are not always necessary for spotted lanternflies, they may be a viable option in some cases. If you use them, the PennState Extension recommended choosing the least toxic option and avoiding spraying flowering plants.

As resident Jean Dumouchelle told the CBC, "We've contributed to the change. We can contribute to … getting the balance back."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.