  • Outdoors Outdoors

Man faces severe penalties after disturbing attack is caught on camera: 'In full view of horrified onlookers'

"Has no place in our society."

by Cassidy Lovell
An animal abuser was found guilty after their horrifying attack on a spotted eagle owl.

Photo Credit: iStock

A man in South Africa was found guilty of animal cruelty after a long period in custody following his horrifying attack on an owl.

The Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, an animal welfare organization, helped officials track down and arrest Gustigu Mthini, who was accused of beating the owl, which later died from its injuries, according to the Cape Times.

The 38-year old was caught on camera "violently beating the owl with a stick in full view of horrified onlookers," the news outlet reported.

While the spotted eagle owl isn't endangered or threatened, the species is still broadly protected by law. The needless and violent harming of the owl was horrific, and officials at the SPCA immediately began their investigation. 

Mthini was located, arrested, and brought to trial, where he was found guilty on several animal cruelty charges. The owl died from its injuries.

"This is a victory for the animals we serve and protect. Animal cruelty has no place in our society. We all have a moral and legal duty to protect our wild animals and report acts of cruelty wherever they occur," SPCA Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse told the Times.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

While animal cruelty may be unimaginable, "an estimated 10 million animals die from abuse or cruelty every year in the United States," according to Shelter Animals Count.

As we grow to understand animals' capacity to feel and think, lawmakers continue to enact stricter regulations to prevent animal cruelty, such as banning dolphin shows. They're also imposing harsher fines and sentences for deliberate acts of cruelty, which include running over animals and littering (since it can lead to entanglement).

Pieterse said the conviction serves as a warning to others who think they can get away with hurting innocent creatures.

"This outcome sends a strong message that those who harm animals will be held accountable," he said, per the Times.

Should the U.S. government ban all products tested on animals?

Absolutely 👍

No way 👎

Only certain kinds of products 🤔

Let each state decide 🧑‍⚖️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x