Man faces severe penalties after disturbing attack is caught on camera: 'In full view of horrified onlookers'

"Has no place in our society."

A man in South Africa was found guilty of animal cruelty after a long period in custody following his horrifying attack on an owl.

The Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, an animal welfare organization, helped officials track down and arrest Gustigu Mthini, who was accused of beating the owl, which later died from its injuries, according to the Cape Times.

The 38-year old was caught on camera "violently beating the owl with a stick in full view of horrified onlookers," the news outlet reported.

While the spotted eagle owl isn't endangered or threatened, the species is still broadly protected by law. The needless and violent harming of the owl was horrific, and officials at the SPCA immediately began their investigation.

Mthini was located, arrested, and brought to trial, where he was found guilty on several animal cruelty charges. The owl died from its injuries.

"This is a victory for the animals we serve and protect. Animal cruelty has no place in our society. We all have a moral and legal duty to protect our wild animals and report acts of cruelty wherever they occur," SPCA Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse told the Times.

While animal cruelty may be unimaginable, "an estimated 10 million animals die from abuse or cruelty every year in the United States," according to Shelter Animals Count.

As we grow to understand animals' capacity to feel and think, lawmakers continue to enact stricter regulations to prevent animal cruelty, such as banning dolphin shows. They're also imposing harsher fines and sentences for deliberate acts of cruelty, which include running over animals and littering (since it can lead to entanglement).

Pieterse said the conviction serves as a warning to others who think they can get away with hurting innocent creatures.

"This outcome sends a strong message that those who harm animals will be held accountable," he said, per the Times.

