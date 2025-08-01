Scientists embark on ambitious mission to reintroduce species missing for over 20 years: 'Could also influence other species in the food chain'

Conservationists in China have begun the process of reintroducing the spotless tree toad to Shanghai lakes, fields, and farmland, according to China Daily.

The spotless tree toad is native to China and was last seen in Shanghai 20 years ago. Their population decline is attributed to habitat destruction, urbanization, and the use of pesticides.

In 2023, Forest City Studio, founded by Guo Taoran, obtained spotless tree toad tadpoles from professor Amael Borzee of Nanjing Forestry University.

In May, Guo and his team released 24 adult male and female spotless tree toads to a 300-square-meter, carefully gardened plot of Shanghai farmland, rich in rice and other native plants.

Just a week later, Guo spotted tadpoles in the ponds.

While this experiment is in its early stages, this major feat has the potential to restore balance in China's ecosystem, where spotless tree toads prey on insects and small invertebrates and are, in turn, preyed upon by birds, mammals, reptiles, and some large fish, according to A-Z Animals.

When one member of a food chain is down in numbers, it impacts all other members of that web. Indirectly, it affects humans and our food sources.

"The reintroduction of these toads into Shanghai's natural environment could also influence other species in the food chain, ultimately enriching the overall biodiversity," Guo said, per China Daily.

Thus, animal conservation and restoration treat ecosystem imbalance and promote biodiversity, which is integral to the long-term survival of all life on Earth. According to GVI, biodiversity can improve crop yields and reduce human susceptibility to disease and pests.

Thriving ecosystems, therefore, not only help non-human animals thrive but also protect human health and promote a thriving economy, be it through tourism, agriculture, or job creation.

As Guo and his team continue to foster a positive natural environment for these spotless tree toads, they hope to release them into the city and other green spaces. However, this process is not without its challenges.

"If our research ultimately proves that such toads can thrive in ponds, similar restoration projects could be expanded to suburban parks or other green spaces. However, if their survival depends on rice paddies, restoration efforts may face challenges due to modern agricultural management practices," Guo said, per China Daily.

