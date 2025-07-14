Experts confirm unlikely recovery of species nearly wiped out by wildfires: 'Very adaptable'

Good news has emerged about an endangered aquatic species that survived the Los Angeles wildfires in January, Fox Weather reported. After habitat loss due to the Palisades fires, the appearance of baby trout indicates new life.

The Palisades fires tore through homes, businesses, and nearly 24,000 acres of land. ​The carnage included parts of the 18-square-mile Topanga Creek watershed in the Santa Monica Mountains — the only habitat of the Southern California steelhead trout. Luckily, surviving fish were rescued and placed in Santa Barbara County's Arroyo Hondo Creek.

The fish have adapted well enough to spawn 100 baby trout in their new home. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife told Fox Weather: "The 1-inch-long baby trout are a sign the population is healthy and thriving in their new digs just north of Topanga Creek."

CDFW Environmental Program Manager Kyle Evans emphasized why preserving these fish matters: "They're a very adaptable, important, iconic species whose success represents a healthy watershed, and healthy watersheds mean better water quality for us all."

Healthy adult trout help other species when they build nesting redds and add nutrients to the water during their annual runs, per the Midcoast Watersheds Council. When there are enough of them to be fished, they provide nutritious food for people and animals and add to local fishing economies.

Without change, it will be harder for endangered species like the steelhead trout to recover. However, taking local action through conservation efforts has helped other species at risk, protecting the biodiversity that balances the ecosystem. One project in California enabled the return of the gray wolf after a century-long absence. After being hunted to extinction, over 1,000 Przewalski's horses are thriving in Mongolia to the joy of many.

A warming planet can make wildfires like those in L.A. more severe as droughts increase and become longer, per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Burnt vegetation means pollinators essential to the food chain can't forage for nectar, spread fertilizing pollen, or nest, which further decreases green space. That chain effect causes wild animals to lose habitats and migration zones, risking potentially dangerous contact with humans. In L.A., leftover ash and sediment washed in by rain made the steelhead trout's original habitat unlivable.

Better fire mitigation is another way to manage this problem. For example, a German company provides smart sensors that may catch forest fires before they start. Some firefighting robots can move through tight areas and provide real-time information for first responders.

