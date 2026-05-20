Eerie spiny bush viper photographed in Uganda looks almost unreal

"That is the most dragon-looking snake I've ever seen."

An eerie photo set of a spiny bush viper in Uganda is giving the internet major fantasy-creature vibes.

In a post on the Reddit forum r/herpetology, a wildlife photographer shared several close-up images of an Atheris hispida — also known as the spiny bush viper — photographed in Uganda, in the Mityana area, roughly two hours northwest of Kampala.

The striking snake, covered in sharply keeled scales that make it look almost feathery, drew thousands of upvotes from viewers who said it looked more like a dragon than a real reptile.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"That is the most dragon-looking snake I've ever seen," one user said.

Another called it a "true beauty of the night," while someone else said it looked like "the inspiration for most snake bosses on video games."

The photographer later explained in the comment section that the snake was "calm as can be" and that it let them shoot from about a foot away with a macro lens and off-camera flashes.

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They added that they checked with local guides on what was safe, underscoring that this was not a casual backyard wildlife encounter but a carefully managed one with experienced help.

The spiny bush viper is venomous, and wild snakes should never be approached, but moments like this can also inspire awe, curiosity, and conservation interest instead of knee-jerk hostility, especially toward species that are often feared at first sight.

At the same time, human activity, such as tourism, land development, and expansion into wild spaces, also causes people and animals to cross paths more often than in years past.

That makes respectful distance, habitat protection, and expert guidance even more important.

Other commenters on the post praised the photographer's ability to capture such stunning shots.

"Those are some incredible photos — especially the last one!" one user wrote.

Another commenter said: "These photographs are wonderful OP. What a beautiful snake too. Great post, thank you for sharing!"

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