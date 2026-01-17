Officials extend citywide warning as thick haze lingers in major US region: 'The air is stagnant'

"A high-pressure system is deflecting precipitation and clouds away from California."

The calmest month for winds at San Francisco International Airport is generally January, but as reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, low wind speeds can bring air that is unhealthy to breathe.

What's happening?

According to the Bay Area Air District, a Spare the Air alert was extended through Saturday as pollution built up and has lingered over the area. The air quality dropped into the "moderate" or "unhealthy for sensitive groups" categories in cities such as San Francisco, Oakland, Redwood City, and San Jose. Some sensors even showed "unhealthy for all" readings near the bay and delta areas.

The air quality was impacted by pollutants from wood burning, vehicles, and industrial sources that became trapped lower in the atmosphere because of the calm winds.

"A high-pressure system is deflecting precipitation and clouds away from California. Beneath it, skies are clear and cloudless, but the air is stagnant," Anthony Edwards, a newsroom meteorologist, wrote in the Chronicle report.

The Chronicle reported that the air district already lowered its alert threshold in October. Now, fine particulate matter triggers a Spare the Air alert at 25 micrograms per cubic meter, down from 35 previously.

Why is poor air quality a concern?

Poor air quality can affect breathing, especially for children, older adults, and people with asthma. For example, it's been found that in cities across the U.S., fine particles in polluted air can irritate lungs and worsen heart and respiratory conditions.

Since the Spare the Air alert means no wood burning, some Redditors on r/BayArea were concerned about staying warm in the cold.

"There is an exception if a wood stove is the only heat source in a house. I believe you're supposed to file paperwork with them in advance technically," one user commented.

"Masked up. Irritating my throat," another Redditor commented in reference to the air quality.

What can you do to protect yourself?

Health experts recommend staying indoors, using air purifiers, and keeping windows closed when air quality is poor. Even reducing candle use indoors or switching to something like a wax melter or smokeless incense. Besides self-protection measures in the home, societal norms and policies need to change to reduce everyday pollution outside of the home.

If you want to learn more about how our environment impacts our long-term health, exploring critical climate issues and learning how you can get involved in local efforts is a great first step.

