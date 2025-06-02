Innovative companies partner to develop floating device that could transform energy production: 'A game-changer'

"It's our job to be part of the technological development necessary to achieve this goal."

A pair of European companies has developed floating ammonia-to-hydrogen processors and storage that an article published by Climate Insider stated could unlock a new way to tap cleaner energy.

The invention, being developed by Norway's Höegh Evi and Finland's Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, uses cracking and regasification methods. Ammonia cracking, described here by the Ammonia Energy Association, uses heat and pressure as part of a complex technique. The $6.6 million project looks like a cargo ship with a load of tech topside, per an Insider rendering. It's modular and scalable, the report stated.

Importantly, it can produce more than 231,000 tons of hydrogen fuel.

"The floating ammonia-to-hydrogen cracker developed by Höegh Evi, Wärtsilä, and partners is a game-changer for the hydrogen economy and the energy transition in Europe," Höegh Evi CEO Erik Nyheim said in the story.

Hydrogen as a clean energy source has a mixed bag of reports, mostly based on how it's used and stored. If used in a fuel cell, only heat, water, and energy are created. But fuel cells remain expensive, along with durability problems, according to the U.S. Energy Department. Hydrogen can be combusted to power engines, as well. But the Sierra Club noted that burning the gas releases harmful nitrogen oxides, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added can irritate eyes and respiratory systems. The problems are much worse for extremely high exposure, per the experts.

Most U.S. hydrogen is made with a process that uses fossil fuels, though electrolysis using renewable energy is a cleaner alternative, according to more government experts. Hydrogen made with clean electricity, and used in a fuel cell, has the highest planet-friendly benefits.

The Sierra Club also said that hydrogen is less dense than gas and hard to store. The DOE reported that ammonia contains about 17.65% hydrogen and is easily containable for transport. This makes the Norway project promising.

"Our floating terminals and cracking technology can unlock the full potential of global value chains for green hydrogen, providing European industry with a reliable supply of clean energy within this decade," Nyheim said in Insider's article.

Innovators are coming up with all kinds of unique ways to make cleaner energy, limiting heat-trapping air pollution that World Health Organization experts said is a breathing risk to nearly everyone on Earth.

That's why companies are seeking solutions.

Sweden's NoviOcean has a contraption that uses the sun, wind, and waves to make cleaner energy. And hydrogen-powered tech, from cranes to garbage trucks, already exists. If produced and shipped cleanly, it could eliminate chunks of air pollution from key sectors. Our World in Data has heat, electricity, and transportation as the leading planet-warming fume generators, at tens of billions of tons annually.

"The future of energy must be green, and it's our job to be part of the technological development necessary to achieve this goal. We are very happy for this project," Innovation Norway CEO Håkon Haugli said in Insider's report. The organization is a Norwegian trade promotion agency involved with the project's funding.

Anyone can help the growth of cleaner tech by investing in the companies making a difference. And even upgrading to efficient LEDs is a wise investment. They produce five times less air pollution and can save you hundreds of bucks a year in energy costs.

