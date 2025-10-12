Mother whale intervenes when reckless paddleboarder gets too close to calf: 'Becoming a bigger problem'

"I think we're starting to love our wildlife a little bit too much."

A drone filmed the moment a paddleboarder got too close to a southern right whale mother and her calf amid an attempt to record the pair in Point Ann, Western Australia.

The protective mother whale nudged the individual away, as Australia's ABC Great Southern reported.

Wildlife cinematographer Blair Ranford has research and commercial filming permits, and he told ABC that these incidents are becoming more common. He attributed the uptick to the allure of going viral on social media.

"They're trying to get more shares, more likes, and unfortunately, that is becoming a bigger problem," Ranford asserted.

Getting too close to wild animals can create problems for both animals and humans, and the practice almost always conflicts with local regulations enacted to protect wildlife.

Animals are unpredictable, especially when they feel the need to defend their young or territory, and can be dangerous when disturbed or they feel threatened. Unfortunately, tourists often ignore warnings and guidelines regarding maintaining safe distances.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

In national parks and wildlife preserves, animals can become startled when visitors get too close. If the animal charges in self defense, it could potentially injure both the approaching humans and the animal.

Maintaining a safe distance and adhering to local guidelines is crucial to ensure both human safety and the well-being of the animals.

In Western Australian waters, people are required to maintain a 100-meter distance from any approaching whale, while boats and other water vessels must maintain a 300-meter distance.

University of Western Australia whale researcher Kate Sprogis told ABC that the waters around Point Ann are a protected spot for southern right whales, where mothers can spend time resting and nursing their calves.

Mothers do not feed while they are nursing, so expending any extra energy to protect their young puts the mother whale's health in jeopardy. They are an endangered species, so safeguarding them is vital.

Preserving animals and their habitats and keeping them free from human interference is important. We should be able to appreciate the beauty and wonder of animals in nature while giving them the space and respect they deserve.

Approaching an animal to get friendly or to get a "just right" photograph is unacceptable.

"I think we're starting to love our wildlife a little bit too much," Ranford remarked.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



