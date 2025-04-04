Officials accused of endangering residents with fast-tracked wildfire cleanup: 'The worst-case scenario is they're not going to do anything'

The wildfires that ripped through Los Angeles in early 2025 left behind untold damage. Homes, businesses, and vehicles were destroyed, and lives were lost.

Now, people dealing with the aftermath have a new concern on top of everything else — the soil.

What's happening?

Clean-up efforts after the L.A. wildfires are well underway, with federal and state officials in the process of overseeing the removal of approximately 4.25 million tons of waste, such as debris, ash, and topsoil, from affected areas.

However, despite the removal of six inches of topsoil, the soil is not being tested for contaminants, leading residents to grow concerned about whether the land will be safe enough to move back onto.

The New York Times quoted nature educator Kristy Brauch, who summed up area fears by saying, "The worst-case scenario is they're not going to do anything. And we're going to find out we're Flint, Mich., five years from now, and people are sick."

According to federal officials, though, not testing soil after fires is standard policy, as testing soil stopped after the 2018 Camp Fire in California because of how long it took to do so.

Why is not testing the soil concerning?

Wildfires are destructive by nature, particularly when they grow out of control due to extreme weather events, like the L.A. fires did, partly from high winds. When they tear through densely populated locations, though, they can leave more than just ash and debris behind.

When wildfires burn down homes and vehicles, they also incinerate items like batteries, construction materials, paint, and appliances. Burning plastics and similar materials can release pollutants, particularly PFAS or "forever chemicals," and heavy metals.

Those chemicals can then leach into the soil, harming not only the environment but people.

If people grow food in contaminated areas and then consume it, chemicals end up in people's bodies. Children who play outside could inhale dust or ingest dirt, putting them at risk.

While all chemicals are dangerous, PFAS, in particular, have been heavily linked to a host of health problems, such as issues with hormones, a higher likelihood of developing cancer, and increased cholesterol levels.

What's being done about the soil?

Since federal authorities won't test the soil, some residents are hiring private contractors to do it. Groups of researchers have also offered their services in testing the soil, with some conducting studies that have attracted the interest of those rebuilding.

Brianne Gilbert, who is part of one of those studies, was quoted by the New York Times as saying: "In an ideal world, homeowners are able to feel 100% comfortable with the soil on their property, and there would be no need for these type of efforts. But that just isn't the case."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.