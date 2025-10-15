Health officials issue warning after first death from rare virus in 20 years: 'We encourage everyone to take action to reduce the risk'

"While cases of the virus in people are extremely rare, the effects can be very serious to those who are infected."

The South Carolina Department of Public Health confirmed the first human death from mosquito-borne eastern equine encephalitis virus in over 20 years.

"We encourage everyone to take action to reduce the risk of mosquito bites, including eliminating breeding sites," Dr. David Simmer, interim DPH director, told WJCL Savannah.

What's happening?

WJCL reported that this death marks the first human case of EEE virus in South Carolina since 2020. It's the first fatality from the virus since 2003.

Dr. Simmer warned that "while cases of the virus in people are extremely rare, the effects can be very serious to those who are infected."

EEE virus is transmitted to humans through mosquito bites and can't spread from person to person. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated that infected individuals typically get a fever, but neurological complications can occur. Severe cases result in death 30% of the time, and some survivors experience long-term effects.

Unfortunately, there are no vaccines or treatments for EEE virus in humans.

Why is the new case of EEE virus important?

Scientists have confirmed that the warming climate is increasing the number of mosquitoes and the habitats they can survive in. Mosquitoes can spread a range of viruses, and these viruses are spreading in locations where they have not been previously found.

Milder winters and warmer, more humid climates are making more environments hospitable to mosquitoes. More heat and precipitation means mosquitoes can thrive, putting humans at greater risk for disease.

What's being done about the increase in mosquitoes and the risk to humans?

One way to help combat the spread of disease is to make our environment less hospitable to mosquitoes. Taking any kind of action to reduce pollution, waste, and other planet-warming activities can help.

The CDC monitors mosquito-borne diseases to help control the spread. It does so by trapping and testing mosquitoes, testing dead birds, and testing animals, such as horses.

Prevention measures the DPH recommends include preventing standing water from accumulating, reducing waste in outside areas, and keeping property areas clean. Treating items that can't be drained with mosquito-control products is effective as well.

The American Mosquito Control Association recommends wearing loose-fitting long sleeves and pants in light colors when outdoors and using an Environmental Protection Agency-registered mosquito repellent.

