Man faces serious penalty after defying statewide burn ban: 'A recipe for wildfires igniting easily'

Bingham was caught making an outdoor fire not once but twice.

Jason Daniel Bingham, a South Carolina man, was arrested earlier this month after he repeatedly burned trash during a statewide burn ban.

Bingham was caught making an outdoor fire not once but twice. The second time, he claimed he was unaware of the ban despite officials informing him hours before.

Officials from the North Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to the incidents on March 3. He was arrested and charged with burning trash during an emergency ban, according to WPDE, and was later released on $1,000 bond.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission (SCFC) instituted a statewide burn ban that included yard debris burning, prescribed burning, and campfires on March 1 due to wildfires affecting the region.

"The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity is a recipe for wildfires igniting easily and spreading rapidly, especially when you add to the mix the abundance of dry, late-winter fuels on the ground," said SCFC fire chief Darryl Jones.

The SCFC shared that escaped debris burns were the No. 1 cause of wildfires in South Carolina. Despite this, some people are unaware of the importance of the burn ban and how it can mitigate the severity of these devastating fires.

Over 170 wildfires burned across North and South Carolina earlier this month. The region has been experiencing unusually high temperatures, dry conditions, and high winds this season.

Extreme weather events have been supercharged and worsened by human-driven climate change.

Wildfires can destroy local communities and impact wildlife around them. Even homes that survive these fires can sustain lingering damage from the smoke, which is hazardous for our health.

Listening to local guidance and doing your part to prevent wildfires is paramount to avoid exacerbating these extreme weather events.

The first step in doing your part to address climate-related issues is to educate yourself on ways to make smarter decisions for the planet.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.