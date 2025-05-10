Scientists raise concerns after discovering peculiar phenomenon affecting entire country's terrain: 'Strong correlations'

As rising sea levels erode South Africa's coastline, droughts are raising the country's land in other areas, DW reported. According to a recent study published in the AGU's Advancing Earth and Space Sciences journal, South Africa's land is rising by 2 millimeters annually.

What's happening?

The research challenged the prevailing view that the shifts on the continent were caused by activity related to the Quathlamba hotspot under the Earth's surface. However, the team identified a different cause: groundwater loss caused by persistent droughts. As the study's summary stated: "Our GPS-derived water mass changes show strong correlations with other hydrological data sets. We suggest that the uplift in South Africa is largely due to drought."

Last year, South Africa and its neighbors experienced what the U.N.'s Food Program called the "worst drought in a century," per Al Jazeera. It has put a massive strain on the country's food security. Around the same time, extreme events, including hurricanes, wildfires, and heavy rainfall, are battering the southwestern cape.

Experts emphasize the importance of treating the two divergent situations as part of the same problem. David Willima, an ocean governance policy researcher in South Africa, told DW: "The problem has been that South Africa hasn't successfully linked climate and ocean discussions, they're often treated as separate issues."

Why South Africa's changing landscape matters

Human activity is driving both phenomena. Harmful pollution from burning fossil fuels is warming ocean temperatures, accelerating sea ice loss, raising sea levels, and making extreme weather events more frequent and severe.

Sub-Saharan Africa is particularly vulnerable to rising global temperatures, as many smaller farms depend on rain-fed agriculture. Without regular rainfall, the region faces a food insecurity crisis.

Aside from water shortages, South Africa is vulnerable to other natural disasters. Riverine flooding, wildfires, and tropical storms all present significant risks, according to a report commissioned by the World Bank.

What can be done about South Africa's climate problems?

South Africa still relies heavily on fossil fuels, especially coal, to meet its energy needs. Although coal is the dirtiest energy source, it provides 86% of the country's energy, according to the International Institute for Sustainable Development. Ending fossil fuel subsidies and supporting clean, renewable energy should be prioritized.

Additionally, adopting more sustainable agricultural methods will help ease the water crisis. Some farmers are already reaping the benefits of no-till farming, which uses less water and chemical fertilizers while boosting crop yields.

