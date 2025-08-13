Scientists raise alarm over unexpected wildlife behavior around solar farms: 'Leading them off course'

Unseen consequences will need to be addressed.

Solar energy is crucial in our transition away from pollution-heavy power, but its rapid expansion has brought unexpected consequences for migrating birds and bats that could threaten biodiversity if left unaddressed.

What's happening?

Researchers at Murdoch University have called for wildlife-friendly solar farm designs after discovering that solar panel farms could confuse birds and bats during migration.

In a new report published in Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews, ecologists explained that solar panels often reflect light in a way that mimics bodies of water. Known as polarized light pollution, it can mislead birds into landing or veering off course.

"The reflective glare from solar panels mimics the appearance of water bodies, confusing migrating birds and leading them off course," professor Trish Fleming, lead author of the report, said.

The researchers also found that the panels may attract insects, creating artificial feeding grounds that can disrupt natural hunting and foraging behavior. This disruption can increase the risk of bird collisions and shift wildlife behavior in unintended ways.

Why is this important?

While solar panels offer clear environmental benefits, unique surprises are bound to arise with large-scale land use.

In 2023, solar panels covered about 0.025% of the Earth's surface. But as solar capacity grows, land requirements expand significantly. Generating 1 megawatt, which can power 2,000 typical U.K. homes for an hour, usually requires around 2 to 6 hectares, or about 5 to 15 acres, of land, which can significantly disrupt habitats.

This can reduce available habitat for wildlife, degrade soil health, and threaten nearby pollinators, which are essential to crop production, biodiversity, and ecosystem resilience.

Fencing is another concern. While designed to protect solar infrastructure, it can block animal migration routes or trap small wildlife, especially in desert ecosystems.

What's being done about it?

With any new technology, unseen consequences will need to be addressed; it's a natural part of the cycle of development. Fortunately, solutions are already being tested.

Nano-coating solar panels to reduce polarized light pollution could prevent birds from mistaking the technology for bodies of water, Fleming said. "These coatings alter the way light is reflected, making the panels less visually disruptive to wildlife."

Designers can also integrate strategies for fencing, such as including wildlife corridors and gaps, while preserving native plants and natural washes to support biodiversity on and around solar farms, allowing desert life to continue to thrive.

As the world moves toward cleaner energy with solar, wind, and more, it's essential that we design with biodiversity and ecological awareness in mind. Responsible solar development that protects wildlife can ensure this technology remains a win for people and the planet.

