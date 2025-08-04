Plant nursery owner embraces unexpected method to slash operating costs: 'A huge concern for us'

He was able to use the savings to fund construction of a new climate-controlled greenhouse.

A Utah business owner is using the huge savings on his energy bills from embracing solar power to fund further investments into the venture.

Cort Cox, CEO of Perennial Favorites, a wholesale plant nursery in Layton, told The Salt Lake Tribune that since installing a 64-kilowatt solar array on the premises, he's cut the firm's energy expenditure in half. By cutting his operating costs, he was able to fund the construction of a new climate-controlled greenhouse.

"Energy is a huge concern for us," Cox said. "When we can bring down our operating costs, we can invest in new technologies that let us produce faster and save money while doing it."

The solar array was partly funded by the Rural Energy for America Program and the Investment Tax Credit. Perennial was just one of 140 projects in the Beehive State to reap the benefits of REAP. When it comes to solar energy in the United States, Utah punches well above its weight. According to Consumer Affairs, it ranks third for power generation nationwide when population is taken into account.

Investments in clean energy are widely popular across the political spectrum, and these projects have a ripple effect on the broader community. Every new solar installation provides opportunities for skilled tradesmen.

Codey Lindsay, a local union leader, explained to the Tribune: "Energy tax credits work. This is how we get investment here, and we're ready to build it when [Utahns] get those projects."

