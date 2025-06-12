New survey reveals strong bipartisan support for this federal law: 'Everyone likes saving money'

"People in both major political parties have similar motivations for choosing solar."

New data shows that Republicans and Democrats share similar enthusiasm for home solar installations, reported Solar Builder.

Aurora Solar's third annual Solar Industry Snapshot reveals that 76% of homeowners consider solar a smart financial move. This is a big increase from 43% in 2023.

The research, which gathers insights from over 2,500 homeowners and solar professionals, shows that political affiliation plays little role in solar interest. Among homeowners who want solar, 39% lean Republican and 38% lean Democratic.

The parties share the same principal motivation for going solar: saving money on utility bills. Fifty-five percent of Republicans and 47% of Democrats listed bill savings as their main reason for considering solar panels.

The financial appeal of solar also spans generations. Gen Z leads, with 92% seeing solar as worthwhile, followed by 83% of millennials, 75% of Gen X, and 67% of baby boomers.

If you're curious about the potential savings, try EnergySage's free tools to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes from local installers. The platform makes it easy to see how much you could save with solar panels.

Weather-related power outages have also boosted solar interest across party lines. Sixty-five percent of solar installers say they see more customer interest after natural disasters, as homeowners seek energy independence when the grid fails.

The survey found strong bipartisan support for solar tax incentives too. Just 14% of survey participants want the Inflation Reduction Act repealed, showing broad backing for these financial benefits. Homeowners who know about the IRA are twice as likely to look for ways to use its benefits compared with those who don't know about it.

However, the IRA may not be around forever. Congress has signaled it may eliminate the investment tax credit, which provides a 30% tax credit for solar installations. If the ITC gets eliminated, you would need to complete your solar installation by the end of the year to claim the full credit.

Taking advantage of these incentives could save you thousands. EnergySage estimates that the average person can get nearly $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations through its free service. Beyond connecting you with vetted local installers and displaying customer reviews, EnergySage offers a helpful mapping tool that shows how much people in every state can expect to pay for solar panels and provides more information on statewide incentives.

Going solar ranks among the top ways to slash your home energy costs while reducing pollution that overheats the planet. With properly sized solar systems, many homeowners can reduce their electricity bills to $0.

"Solar transcends political views," the Aurora Solar researchers noted. "People in both major political parties have similar motivations for choosing solar. Democrat, Republican, Independent — everyone likes saving money and appreciates energy resilience."

Chris Hopper, CEO and co-founder of Aurora Solar, added that "the solar market is not just resilient — it's thriving and evolving in response to new opportunities."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.