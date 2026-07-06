Entangled off Florida, 'Soggy Bottom' makes a triumphant swim back to the Atlantic

Fishing line and hooks can turn an ordinary day in the water into a life-or-death emergency.

After spending months in rehabilitation at a Florida facility, a juvenile green sea turtle named Soggy Bottom has been returned to Atlantic waters.

Meanwhile, Soggy Bottom's release highlights a major problem for coastal communities: discarded fishing gear.

What's happening?

In late June, staff from Brevard Zoo's Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Center — run by the East Coast Zoological Foundation — released Soggy Bottom at Lori Wilson Park in Cocoa Beach, according to Space Coast Daily.

The juvenile had been rescued in March after fishing line became wrapped around its neck and front-left flipper. The turtle had been found trapped on rocks near the fishing pier at Jetty Park.

Before the public release, the Brevard Zoo team provided medical care, nutritional support, and rehabilitation. Staff concluded Soggy Bottom had recovered enough to return to the wild, and community members then watched the young turtle head back into the ocean.

Why does it matter?

Green sea turtles already face mounting pressures, from habitat loss to warming oceans. Abandoned fishing gear — "ghost nets" — remains one of the most preventable threats.

Fishing line and hooks can turn an ordinary day in the water into a life-or-death emergency. Cleaner beaches and safer waterways benefit anglers, families, and coastal businesses that depend on healthy ecosystems and tourism.

What are people saying?

Conservation experts say derelict fishing equipment remains "one of the biggest threats to sea turtles," according to Space Coast Daily.

Officials are urging anglers and beachgoers to "always remove fishing gear from the water" and to "leave beaches, piers, and waterways cleaner than they found them."

They also recommend not fishing when sea turtles are spotted nearby.

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