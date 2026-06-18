Dramatic Florida pier rescue saves 172-pound loggerhead sea turtle tangled in fishing line

He fought them the entire time, wriggling and thrashing.

A dramatic sea turtle rescue off a Florida fishing pier is offering a real-time look at what community conservation can achieve.

Bowser, a 172-pound loggerhead, ended up at the center of a difficult rescue after an angler accidentally hooked him near his front left flipper. Onlookers had to lift him roughly 35 feet up and over a railing, Inside Climate News reported.

What happened?

At one fishing pier in Florida's Panhandle, volunteers with the Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center were called upon to save Bowser, who had been "foul-hooked" by an angler.

The volunteer team immediately began a rescue response. With the angler keeping tension on the line, volunteers first guided Bowser into a large, round net. Then, as volunteers shouted, "Pull! Pull!", eight men used a rope connected to a specialized hoist designed for turtle rescues to bring the turtle up and over a railing.

Bowser did not make it easy. As recounted by the volunteers, he fought them the entire time, wriggling and thrashing.

Bowser was safely transported onto the pier and freed of the fishing line within 25 minutes. At the Gulfarium CARE Center, staff found the hook in his flipper, in addition to two other hooks, one of which was stuck in Bowser's esophagus, according to Inside Climate News.

Why does it matter?

Human-caused injuries remain a major threat to sea turtles, even as some populations have improved because of conservation laws and better fishing practices.

The problem is especially pronounced at Navarre Beach. From 2000 to 2022, Santa Rosa County accounted for 56% of reported fishing-pier entanglements on Florida's Gulf Coast, and Bowser was already the 26th turtle rescued from the pier this year, per ICN.

On top of hooks and discarded fishing line, sea turtles also face climate-linked threats, including stronger storms, habitat disruption, and warming sands that can skew hatchling sex ratios.

Trained responders can mean the difference between a turtle surviving and one swimming away with dangerous gear still attached. Rescuers say fast, informed action is essential when a turtle is hooked.

Valerie Nicole Tovar, who serves as conservation manager for the Loggerhead Marinelife Center, explained to ICN, "The most important thing is really just trying to make sure anglers know that they can give us a call. They can call [Florida Fish and Wildlife] if they've hooked a sea turtle; they're not going to get in trouble."

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