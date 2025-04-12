Bystanders outraged by tourists' disrespectful behavior at national park: 'The rules exist for a reason'

"The lady swore at me & told me to mind my own business!"

The TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) Instagram page once again caught tourists in the act — this time, they were disrespecting the Soda Butte Cone landmark. The photos captured a family climbing it while ignoring signs and the warning from the original poster.

Landmarks in national parks like Yellowstone and other areas are protected and have restricted access to protect them and the wildlife that live among them. The Soda Butte Cone is a calcium carbonate mound formed by a hot spring over a century ago. The sign says, "Do not climb on formation" and that the area is "very fragile." In addition to being a dormant hot spring, it's a site that marks the location of the 1929 extermination of and eventual reintroduction of wolves in the park.

According to the OP, upon warning and reminder about the sign, "the lady swore at me & told me to mind my own business!" What if something had happened to her family while on that fragile formation? After all, a dormant spring can come alive again — as happened in Yellowstone in 1936 — and if so, those temperatures can reach 200 degrees. It's not the first time Yellowstone visitors ignored the dangers of hot springs and gone far off trails in such areas.

Others have gotten dangerously close to bison for a photo opportunity — only a few feet away. Don't let their size fool you — bison run three times faster than humans, per Unofficial Networks, and can unpredictably charge. Some have taken things dangerously further by getting into a grizzly bear's path for the same reason. If a human gets hurt from carelessly causing one of these animals to feel threatened, it usually means euthanasia for the wildlife.

The national parks were created so Americans in an increasingly urbanized landscape could enjoy and connect with nature. These parks also serve as habitats for many endangered species — some of which have thrived again — such as the black-footed ferret, gray wolves, bald eagles, and elk. Therefore, it's more important than ever for people to pay attention to signs and respect these spaces to avoid harming themselves, the land, and nearby animals that want to forage and watch their cubs in peace.

Other Instagrammers were furious to see this behavior. One commenter stating a legitimate concern said: "More of this will happen with the national parks and monuments losing staff."

Another user remarked: "When did so many people get so entitled and disrespectful. The rules exist for a reason."

