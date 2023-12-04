Dashcam footage shows the devastating dangers of driving in a snow squall: ‘Soon, there is no safe place’

“Delay travel or safely exit highways when a snow squall warning is issued for your area.”

The Monday before Thanksgiving was, apparently, Snow Squall Safety Day. The official X, formerly known as Twitter account for the National Weather Service’s New York division celebrated by posting a video that shows exactly why you want to avoid driving during these extremely dangerous weather events.

What is a snow squall?

“Snow squalls strike quickly. Conditions deteriorate rapidly,” the video posted by NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) warns. “Soon, there is no safe place.” The video then shows a snow squall quickly descending on a highway, causing whiteout conditions and resulting in a massive semi-truck collision and multiple-vehicle pile-up.

It's Snow Squall Safety Day! ❄️



Our theme is simple: When a Snow Squall Warning is issued, delay travel or safely exit the highway.



After you watch this video, you'll see why.



Stay tuned all week long to learn more about this dangerous winter hazard. #SnowSquallSafety pic.twitter.com/TyLSffZHTW — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) November 20, 2023

Snow squalls are often associated with strong cold fronts and move in and out quickly.

“The sudden whiteout conditions combined with falling temperatures produce icy roads in just a few minutes,” the National Weather Service writes. “Unfortunately, there is a long history of deadly traffic accidents associated with snow squalls. Although snow accumulations are typically an inch or less, the added combination of gusty winds, falling temperatures, and quick reductions in visibility can cause extremely dangerous conditions for motorists.”

Snow squalls are very short-lived — the difference between a squall and a storm is that squalls typically last for 30-60 minutes, while storms can last from hours to days — and it is their suddenness and intensity that makes them so scary.

Why is this a problem?

As we head into winter, it is important to be aware of these potentially deadly events and take precautions. It is also important to be aware that many weather events are becoming more

extreme and unpredictable due to changing weather patterns caused by pollution.

That means that even as total snowfall decreases — a result of the overheating of our planet — the snowfall that we do get could become more intense and dangerous to drivers.

What can I do to avoid squalls?

The video posted by NWS NY advised drivers to “delay travel or safely exit highways when a snow squall warning is issued for your area.”

A commenter on the post also shared their own helpful advice, writing, “It would help if they slowed down!”

