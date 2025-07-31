Trail cameras capture rare footage of tiny carnivore not seen in years: 'It's adorable'

The world's smallest carnivorous mammal was spotted in southern Korea for the first time in eight years, according to The Korea Herald.

The least weasel was seen in South Korea's Jirisan National Park. This is the first sighting here since 2017. Despite being up to 7 inches in length and weighing up to 5 ounces, the species is estimated to eat between 2,000 and 3,000 mice per year. This has earned it the name "mouse-catching mouse" in North Korea.

The park sits in three southern provinces: North and South Jeolla and Gyeongsang. While the least weasel is rarely seen in this area, its population is stable globally, with a habitat covering most of Eurasia and North America.

It was first found in South Korea in 1927 in the northern province of Hamgyong and has since spread across the country, including Jeju Island and Ulleungdo Island. The Siberian subspecies seen in Korea can also be found in Mongolia and Kazakhstan.

Least weasels are so good at hunting mice that ancient Greeks and Phoenicians are said to have used them for rodent control in homes. Unfortunately, this transportation has also posed a threat as an invasive species when introduced to isolated islands. For example, New Zealand has dedicated campaigns to eradicate the least weasel and other harmful invasive species. According to the government, the least weasel has applied pressure on populations of Whitaker's skink, lizards, birds, and invertebrates.

The least weasel was first spotted in Jirisan National Park thanks to trail cameras. This technology helps conservationists gather reliable data on especially elusive animals. Best of all, it doesn't disturb the animals in the way that direct human observation might. Armed with better data, stewards can provide improved habitat protection for at-risk wildlife.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Commenters on Instagram were enamored with the least weasel spotted in Jirisan.

"It's adorable, cute," said one community member.

"Looks like an otter living in the mountains cute," said another.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.