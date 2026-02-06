Tourist suffers consequences after getting too close to snow leopard on ski trip: 'Tourists are urged to strictly abide by the safety guidelines'

A skier dangerously approached a snow leopard in China, only to be attacked by the wild animal.

A bystander captured the terrifying scene on video, which has been circulating on social media.

As CNN reported, the animal attack occurred in China's Xinjiang region in late January as the skier was on the way back to their hotel. After the skier exited their vehicle to get closer for a photo of the rare snow leopard, they were mauled.

Video footage shows the skier holding their face while wearing a helmet. Bystanders helped the person to safety, and the snow leopard returned to the wilderness.

The skier reportedly went to the hospital and is in stable condition.

This terrifying incident is a stark reminder that people should never approach animals in the wild or risk their lives to get a photo. People all over the world have suffered animal attacks because of this type of reckless behavior that often leads to severe injuries and even death.

In response to this mauling in northwest China, local authorities have enhanced safety protocols and are prioritizing public awareness campaigns.

"The general public and tourists are urged to strictly abide by the safety guidelines, maintain a safe distance when encountering wild animals, and report to the police immediately to ensure personal safety," China's Forestry and Grassland Bureau wrote.

These efforts not only help keep people safe from wildlife attacks but also protect vulnerable species with dwindling populations.

Snow leopards are a protected species in China, and only approximately 4,000 to 6,500 of them exist worldwide. Wildlife organizations emphasize that snow leopard attacks are rare and that snow leopards seldom attack humans.

Wherever you live, you can protect yourself and native animals living in their natural habitats by keeping your distance from wildlife at all times. You can also share news stories like this to remind people you know about the dangers of approaching wildlife and to help deter irresponsible behaviors.

"Leave wildlife alone!" one Facebook user commented on CNN's post about the attack. "What's wrong with people?!?"

"Just because they're cute doesn't mean they won't try to kill you," someone else commented.

