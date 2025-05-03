Two upcoming decisions could determine fate of millions of Americans' water supply: 'A fair-minded and collaborative approach'

Federal legislation could be the difference between another year of water scarcity for California and a turn in the direction of long-term water security.

According to a recent article by Edward Ring, the director of water and energy policy for the California Policy Center, the state possesses the resources to address the water insecurity, but the ultimate fate relies on political willingness to invest in new water supply infrastructure.

The first of these two decisions comes from an executive order from President Donald Trump "to route more water from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta to other parts of the state for use by the people there who desperately need a reliable water supply," per CPC.

The second action, Ring argued, is more important. The role of commissioner for the Bureau of Reclamation is up in the air between a Californian and an Arizonian. The fate of California's water supply is said to be between someone advocating for all six states that are affected by the Colorado River (the Arizona finalist) versus merely its effects on California (the California finalist).

Despite these views by the public, Ring insisted, "California's candidate has already demonstrated to many people who represent water interests outside of California a fair-minded and collaborative approach to Colorado River allocations."

He believed the commissioner needs to be a Californian for a vital reason. "Only California has the ability to increase its water supply," Ring said. "The reason to appoint a (fair-minded) Californian to the job is not to deprive the other southwestern states of the Colorado's water but to increase the supply of California's own water from other sources, reducing California's dependence on Colorado River water."

While California is in a healthier situation now than in recent years — due to some unusual weather activity like storms, snow, and heavy rain — the Golden State has the money, resources, and need to level up its water supply to best prepare for the future.

Decisions like these could lead individuals to a cleaner environmental future. Other legislative actions — like the Inflation Reduction Act, which gives tax credit on renewable investments — show hope for a greener tomorrow.

That said, the IRA, much like the outcome of who will become the commissioner of the Bureau of Reclamation, is in doubt, as Trump has mentioned cutting such breaks.

