Police find dead snake dangling from traffic mirror on Spanish island as sightings surge

"We will handle the incident safely and appropriately."

A bizarre roadside discovery on the Spanish island of Mallorca has puzzled locals and officials.

Police officers on patrol in the municipality of Selva came across a dead snake hanging from a traffic mirror. Snake sightings are increasing across Mallorca, and officials have urged residents not to deal with the reptiles on their own.

What happened?

At a junction on Cami de Crist Rei, Selva Local Police found a large snake suspended from the post beneath a traffic mirror.

After establishing that the animal was already dead, officers followed standard procedures to remove it from the public road.

Police said the snake's head and front section were visibly decomposed, and that while the exact cause of death was unknown, it did not appear to have been from natural causes.

"Today, whilst on patrol, we spotted a snake hanging from a traffic mirror on a public road," the authorities said, per the Majorca Daily Bulletin. "We would like to remind you that, if you find a snake, you can notify the Local Police and we will handle the incident safely and appropriately."

According to the publication, the case is part of a run of snake incidents elsewhere in Mallorca, including one reported days earlier in Sa Coma in Bunyola.

Officials have said large snakes should be reported so trained specialists can respond.

As sightings have increased, the Balearic Government has also published an identification guide for five common snake species on the islands.

Why does it matter?

Because many of the island's larger snakes are invasive species, police have said their presence can be a risk to the local ecosystem since they threaten native wildlife that did not evolve alongside them.

When predators are introduced into fragile ecosystems, they can reduce local populations of birds, small mammals, and reptiles, disrupting the balance of the environment. In the U.S., this has been recognized as such a widespread problem that federal officials even called it "a matter of national security."

Roads, settlements, and other infrastructure create more places where animals and people cross paths, while the movement of goods, landscaping materials, or even escaped pets can help nonnative species spread.

When frightened people try to intervene in a split-second decision, the risk of injury rises for both humans and animals.

Invasive species and shifting wildlife patterns are creating similar tensions in other parts of the world, from predator removals in sensitive ecosystems to more frequent animal sightings near neighborhoods.

What's being done?

For now, local authorities are focused on response and reporting.

Selva Local Police want residents to notify them when a snake is spotted so it can be handled safely.

The Balearic Government's identification guide is part of that response. Tools like that can help people distinguish between species and give responders better information about what they are dealing with.

If you encounter a snake, the safest move is quite simple: Keep your distance, do not try to move or kill it, keep pets and children away, and report the exact location to local authorities.

A photo taken from a safe distance may also help professionals identify the species.

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