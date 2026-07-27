'Nope rope' shows up in Connecticut bathroom, and police remove large snake

"Just another day proving no two calls are ever the same."

A family in Granby, Connecticut, got an unexpected bathroom visitor when a large snake turned up inside the home, prompting local police to respond.

The reptile was safely removed, but the incident serves as a reminder that wildlife encounters can become more common when human spaces overlap with animal habitat.

What happened?

According to WFSB, Granby police were called when a family discovered what officers jokingly described as a "nope rope" in the bathroom.

Officers safely removed the snake from the home and relocated it to what police called "a more fitting habitat."

In a Facebook post, the department took a light tone about the incident, writing: "Just another day proving no two calls are ever the same."

That can be especially true during warmer months, when animals are more active and may be searching for shelter, water, or food.

The report did not identify the species or explain exactly how the snake got inside.

Why does it matter?

Surprise encounters can quickly become dangerous if someone panics or tries to handle the animal alone.

Human expansion into natural areas can increase the chances of close contact between people and wildlife. Homes, roads, landscaping, and development can disrupt habitat or create conditions that draw animals closer to buildings.

That does not mean the snake was "attacking" anyone. In many cases, animals that end up indoors are disoriented, following prey, or simply trying to move through an environment humans have reshaped.

What can I do?

If you find a snake in your home, do not try to grab it unless you are specifically trained to do so.

Even nonaggressive animals can bite when scared, and it can be difficult for the average person to identify a species in a stressful moment.

Instead, keep a safe distance, secure pets and children in another room, and call local animal control, police, or a wildlife professional. If possible, close off the area so the animal cannot move farther into the home.

Homeowners can also reduce the chances of future encounters by checking for gaps around doors, vents, drains, and foundations, and by removing anything that may attract rodents, which in turn can attract snakes.

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