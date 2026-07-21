South Korea resident feels something moving under blanket, then finds 3-foot snake inside

Attention then turned to how it got inside.

A quiet night at home turned into a nightmare in South Korea when a resident felt something moving under a blanket and then discovered a snake 1 meter long.

The late-night encounter ended safely, but it also illustrated how human-built environments and the pet trade can help fuel startling wildlife encounters indoors.

What happened?

Local authorities said that emergency responders were called to an apartment in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, after a resident in the living room noticed movement under a blanket, according to The Korea Times.

Authorities believe the animal was a black kingsnake, a nonvenomous species often kept as a pet. After arriving at the apartment, firefighters captured the snake and later released it at a remote riverside location away from homes.

Attention then turned to how it got inside: shed skin was found near the bathroom toilet, suggesting the snake may have entered through the toilet or connected drain lines before moving into the apartment.

Because black kingsnakes are widely kept as pets, this presence in an apartment building raises the possibility of an escaped or released animal.

Why does it matter?

Even though black kingsnakes are not venomous, finding one indoors can still be dangerous for both people and animals. A frightened resident could get injured trying to contain the snake, or get away from it, and a trapped snake can also be harmed after ending up in an unfamiliar human space.

Experts have increasingly warned that many wildlife conflicts are shaped by the ways people alter landscapes and animal movement patterns.

Human development can fracture wildlife habitats, forcing wild animals to encroach on our daily lives. Urban infrastructure in a multihome facility like this complex, including plumbing, drainage systems, and dense residential construction, can create accidental pathways that wildlife uses to move through human spaces.

What's being done?

Responders resolved the situation by safely removing the snake from the apartment and releasing it in an area away from residential neighborhoods.

Officials also considered the route the animal may have taken into the home. If toilets or drainage pipes can provide access, building managers and residents may need to inspect seals, covers, and other plumbing weak points.

Experts generally recommend not handling an unfamiliar snake alone. If a reptile appears indoors, keep a safe distance, contain the area if possible, and call local animal control or emergency responders.

Preventing escapes, never releasing exotic pets into the wild, and reporting unusual animal sightings can help reduce the chances of a similar encounter.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.