Brown snake found in Australia bathroom shower turns removal into a hissing standoff

A snake that appears aggressive may, in fact, be acting defensively.

A frightening surprise awaited a resident in Moreton Bay, Queensland, when a large brown snake turned up in the shower.

Snake catchers were brought in to deal with the situation, and the removal became a tense one as the animal hissed and struck while being removed.

The episode is a vivid example of how wildlife can end up in everyday household spaces.

What happened?

According to 7News Australia (@7newsaustralia), Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 were called to a home where a large brown snake had entered the bathroom shower.

In an Instagram post, the catchers said the snake felt "very threatened" and that that was why it hissed and struck.

Viewers had plenty to say about the ordeal.

"NO NOPE NOT AT ALL," one commenter wrote, while another said, "How on earth that one reach the shower?"

Why does it matter?

Encounters such as this are concerning because they can be dangerous for both people and animals. A frightened snake inside a home may have little room to escape, while a startled resident may panic, get too close, or try to handle the situation despite a lack of proper training.

It also reflects the growing overlap between human development and wildlife habitat. As more homes, roads, and yards are built or carved out in natural areas, animals increasingly end up in the same spaces people use every day.

A shower stall may seem like an especially unusual place for such an encounter, but the pattern is familiar: Wildlife adapts to, wanders into, or becomes trapped within landscapes reshaped by humans.

When animals lose access to undisturbed habitat or safe movement corridors, they may be more likely to appear in suburban backyards, garages, and homes. These moments are often connected to the way people continue expanding into wild spaces.

The rescue is also a reminder that fear can distort how people interpret animal behavior. A snake that appears aggressive may, in fact, be acting defensively because it feels cornered.

What can I do?

In this case, the most important step was calling trained snake catchers. Professional removal reduces the risk of injury and gives the animal the best chance of being handled safely.

If a snake appears indoors, the safest response is to keep your distance, move children and pets away, and avoid trying to trap it yourself. Staying calm can keep a dangerous situation from becoming much worse.

Homeowners can also take steps to reduce the chances of such encounters. Keeping clutter to a minimum around the house; checking for gaps around doors and windows; and monitoring dark, cool, sheltered areas can limit surprise visits from wildlife.

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