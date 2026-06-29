Wrangler pulls 'cheeky' snake from behind family's TV in Queensland, Australia

The resident said the snake most likely entered through open doors or windows.

In Queensland, Australia, a large snake hidden behind a home's TV prompted a call to a professional reptile wrangler, and video captured the unusual removal of the tightly wrapped snake.

What happened?

As UPI reported, after the reptile got inside the house and settled behind the television, Stuart McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 was called to deal with it. The company later shared footage of the removal on their Facebook page.

The company described the scene with a joke in its post.

"This snake wanted to watch a movie with the family, but was on the wrong side of the telly," they quipped. "Unfortunately he wasn't quite welcome to stay, so Stu was called to professionally relocate!"

The video shows the careful removal of what McKenzie calls a "cheeky" snake. The resident said the snake most likely entered through open doors or windows in what they admitted was a very open house. It's peeking out from behind the TV as the footage begins.

In the clip, McKenzie deliberately uses a hook to draw the reptile out from the TV mount before placing it in a bag. He moves it to a safe outdoor location, where the video shows it slithering around as it concludes.

Why does it matter?

Open doors and windows can give wild animals an easy way indoors, especially in places where snakes naturally live nearby. Homes can also offer shade, shelter, and hiding spots that resemble the protected spaces animals seek out in the wild.

A snake inside a house can be alarming and potentially dangerous, especially if someone tries to handle it without training. Panicked reactions can also injure or kill animals that are simply trying to move through their environment.

Professional relocation helps lower the risk for both people and wildlife. As neighborhoods expand into natural habitat, unexpected visits from wild animals can become more common.

In many cases, small human choices like leaving an entry point open can help create those encounters.

What are people saying?

Commenters took note of the surprise visitor to the household and chimed in on some of the context surrounding it.

"I am very impressed with their dog staying in its bed with the excitement!" one user observed.

"Hopefully they're not watching Snakes On A Plane or Anaconda," a viewer wrote. "It could either be traumatizing or inspiring for the snake lol."

"Got me looking behind my TV now..," another commenter shared.

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