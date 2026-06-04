Experts say one overlooked home flaw may be driving surge in snake encounters

"A snake was just looking for his next meal."

Snake-related calls at homes in the Mid-South around Tennessee and Mississippi are rising quickly, and wildlife experts say the cause may be hiding in plain sight.

The culprits? Tiny openings around roofs, garages, and foundations.

A Memphis-area wildlife company says snake-related house calls are up 50% this year compared with last year, according to Action News 5.

Ranger Wildlife Removal and Prevention told the outlet it has seen a sharp increase in calls from homeowners dealing with snakes inside or around their houses.

On one recent call in Covington, Dr. Sheryl Reese found a snakeskin in her garage after spotting a snake on camera. Dan Morgan of Ranger Wildlife Removal estimated the snake was about four to five feet long.

Morgan said snakes can slip into homes through surprisingly small access points, including gaps between the fascia and the roof.

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"I have video of a snake crawling right up the wall," Morgan said, pointing to a gap between the fascia and roofing.

Morgan said the next 90 to 120 days are a particularly risky period as snakes search for food. Action News 5 noted that openings near garage door corners, crawlspaces, plumbing access points, and cracks in the foundation can all give them a way inside.

Many of these encounters happen where human-built spaces overlap with wildlife habitat. As neighborhoods expand and homes provide warm hiding places with easy access to prey such as rodents, snakes may be drawn closer to people than they otherwise would be.

Snakes play an important role in controlling pest populations, and unnecessary conflict often puts them at risk. Reducing entry points can help protect people without automatically harming wildlife.

Morgan advised homeowners to focus on openings near garage door corners, crawlspaces, plumbing entry areas, and the foundation. Openings along the roofline can also create easy pathways indoors.

"Again, you can't stop a snake from coming into the yard, because he is just looking for his next meal. But you can prevent them from coming into the house," Morgan emphasized.

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