Snake catcher arrives at Queensland home, finds a huge python atop the air conditioner

"They search for entry points, and I've seen them above my head on roofs in entertaining areas."

Responding to a home in Queensland, Australia, a snake catcher found the reported reptile in plain view: a large coastal carpet python stretched across the top of an air conditioner rather than tucked away somewhere less obvious.

What happened?

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 shared a video of the callout, showing company catcher Stuart McKenzie arriving at a house after a large coastal carpet python was seen resting on the air conditioning unit, reported UPI.

When McKenzie reaches the property in the clip, the snake is already perched openly above the system, a placement that appears to catch him off guard.

Instead of being hidden behind the unit or buried in yard debris, the python was elevated and fully visible on top.

According to McKenzie, the snake was large enough to have most likely entered through an open door rather than through the appliance's exhaust section.

The clip concludes with the python safely removed and released into a tree.

Why does it matter?

Animals are increasingly moving through spaces built for humans. Homes, garages, fences, and cooling systems can all become obstacles, shelters, or accidental resting spots as development overlaps with natural habitat.

In this case, the snake was not attacking anyone. It was simply navigating a human-dominated environment and apparently found a way inside.

Open doors, backyard landscaping, and suburban expansion can all increase the chances of these run-ins.

Unexpected wildlife visits can create stress, safety concerns, and costly emergency calls if people panic or try to handle the situation on their own.

When wild creatures become trapped in or around homes, the odds of a bad outcome for both sides increase.

Safe removal by trained rescuers helps protect residents while giving the animal a chance to return to a more natural environment.

What are people saying?

"They search for entry points, and I've seen them above my head on roofs in entertaining areas," one user wrote.

"Nightmare fuel," another added.

"Clearly he was hot," a third joked.

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