TSA makes shocking discovery in woman's undergarments: 'Stop hiding'

A traveler attempted to conceal two live turtles in her undergarments while passing through Miami International Airport security, reported Fox 4 Now.

What happened?

Transportation Security Administration officers discovered the reptiles during a routine checkpoint inspection. One turtle died in the incident, and wildlife authorities took custody of the survivor.

The discovery came months after a comparable case at Newark's airport, where another passenger hid a reptile concealed in clothing. These cases prompted TSA officials to issue a public statement asking travelers to "stop hiding animals in weird places on your body."

Security personnel regularly encounter travelers attempting to transport animals improperly. While small pets can legally pass through checkpoints, concealing them violates federal regulations and endangers the animals.

Why is wildlife smuggling concerning?

Animal trafficking threatens species survival and hurts the ecosystems humans rely on for healthy air, water, and food.

Turtles in particular face pressure from illegal trade. Some species' numbers have plummeted over the past few decades.

Smuggling methods cause severe stress and often death for animals forced into confined spaces without proper ventilation or temperature control. Beyond individual suffering, this trade spreads diseases between wildlife populations and to humans.

For communities, wildlife trafficking undermines conservation efforts that protect natural resources. Healthy turtle populations control algae growth in waterways and maintain balanced aquatic ecosystems that support fishing industries and water quality.

What can I do to help prevent wildlife trafficking?

If you need to travel with pets, contact your airline beforehand about their animal policies. Carry approved pets openly during security checks in proper carriers rather than attempting to conceal them.

Report suspicious wildlife sales online or at markets to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service line. Support legitimate wildlife sanctuaries and rehabilitation centers that work with authorities to care for confiscated animals.

When you purchase items that might contain turtle shells, choose certified sustainable products. Research pet sources thoroughly before you acquire exotic animals. Make sure they come from legal, captive-breeding programs rather than wild populations.

These actions protect vulnerable species while keeping travelers compliant with federal laws that carry severe penalties for violations.

