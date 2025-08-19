Officials make disturbing discovery inside 40-foot shipping container: 'A reflection of ... transnational criminal networks'

"The fight against wildlife crime demands vigilance, collaboration, and an unyielding commitment to justice."

Customs agents in Nigeria recently thwarted a smuggling scheme when they intercepted a 40-foot shipping container filled with donkey genitals.

What's happening?

The Nigerian Customs Service announced the bust in the midst of a serious crackdown on illegal wildlife smuggling. Over the past year, a variety of interceptions have been made by Nigerian law enforcement, including hundreds of heads of various birds as well as live parrots, primates, and pangolins, the world's most trafficked animal.

"This seizure is a reflection of the growing operations of transnational criminal networks who exploit endangered species for illicit profit," said Abdullahi Maiwada, the National Public Relations Officer.

Donkey body parts, specifically, are frequently trafficked for their supposed health and beauty benefits. Collagen can be extracted from their skin to make traditional Chinese remedies and creams, though scientific evidence doesn't support claims surrounding their benefits.

Why is animal trafficking important?

While the domesticated donkey is a common sight on farms across the United States, the species is being driven toward extinction in Africa. That's in large part due to trafficking. The trade leaves communities across the continent without the means to perform complex farming tasks and often without transportation.

Animal trafficking on a global scale is throwing ecosystems out of balance. When live animals are smuggled, whether as pets or to use their body parts, the risk of them escaping into unfamiliar habitats increases. If they begin to breed, they can become invasive.

What's being done about animal trafficking?

"The fight against wildlife crime demands vigilance, collaboration, and an unyielding commitment to justice," said Maiwada.

While the Nigeria Customs Service ramps up efforts to catch smugglers in the act, more needs to be done globally to prevent animal trafficking. The United Arab Emirates is taking initiative half a world away in the Amazon Rainforest, partnering with South American nations to disrupt criminal networks.

