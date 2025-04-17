Airport officers make bizarre discovery after canine sniffs out suspicious package: 'Significant consequences'

Three people are facing trial in Kenya for their alleged roles in a scheme to smuggle enormous ants to China.

What's happening?

The trial stems from a 2023 incident at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. The Standard reported that a dog sniffed out a suspicious package that had been declared as plastic and wooden carvings.

"When we opened it, we found live ants concealed inside," airport canine handler Elkhana Nakhumicha testified.

Dozens of the massive siafu ants, also known as driver ants or safari ants, were placed inside syringes with cotton. These ants are the largest on Earth, with some measuring nearly 2.5 inches long.

Police say their investigation found that similar packages had been sent through the mail to France and eventually identified Martin Nyota Ndung'u and his wife, Rose Wairimu, as suspects. Upon searching the couple's home, police said, they found more ants hidden within containers, many of them again within syringes.

In all, the ants discovered had a street value of more than $2,000.

The couple was arrested on wildlife trafficking charges, along with postal employee Eunice Muthoni, who allegedly arranged to send the packages. Each of the three initially pleaded not guilty, although The Star reports a plea deal is expected.

Why is animal trafficking important?

Illegal wildlife trafficking is a massive business, worth as much as $10 billion annually. But that comes with major environmental costs — and as this case showed, the risk of getting caught.

When a species is introduced to a foreign environment, it runs the risk of becoming invasive. Even if the species is intended to remain in a controlled environment, accidents can and do happen. And when invasive species do end up in new places, they can spread quickly, wiping out native plants and wildlife that have called that area home for generations.

A 2024 study published in Science Direct found that ants are incredibly adaptive to new surroundings, which has made them particularly damaging to new ecosystems.

"Invasive ant species, in particular, have notable impacts on flower-visiting bees, other insects, and fruit production, leading to significant consequences for the production of agricultural products and substantial financial losses," researchers wrote.

And oftentimes, the methods used to smuggle animals are incredibly dangerous for the species being smuggled. In this Kenyan case, for example, many of the ants found by authorities had already died.

What's being done about animal trafficking?

Many countries, including Kenya, have strong laws against animal trafficking, resulting in lengthy prison stays and large fines for those who are caught. The United Kingdom recently expanded its Ivory Act in an effort to better protect animals like hippos and whales.

Nonprofits like Earth League International also work tirelessly to investigate and stop environmental crimes such as wildlife trafficking.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.