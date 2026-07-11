Arizona rescuers used oil, a towel, and teamwork to free a skunk stuck in a dumpster drain

"One look at that little face and they knew they had to help."

A skunk wedged into a dumpster drain might sound like the setup for a rescue nobody wants to volunteer for. But for one wildlife team, a towel, some oil, and a lot of patience were enough to turn a frightening situation into a second chance.

"One look at that little face and they knew they had to help."

What happened?

The Dodo (@TheDodo) followed Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center (@southwestwildlife) as it rescued a skunk whose head was stuck in a recycling bin drain.

"One look at that little face and they knew they had to help," read The Dodo's video caption.

Initially, the team hoped they could quickly free the skunk and release him right away. However, closer inspection revealed the creature was in rough shape.

"His face is so swollen," one of the rescuers, Berk, said to another member of the team.

To avoid causing more damage, the rescuers focused on gently loosening the skunk while also using a towel to tuck his tail underneath him to avoid getting sprayed. Using oil as a lubricant, they carefully worked him out and took him to the clinic for further care.

Why does it matter?

Curious animals can find themselves in traumatic situations when they explore human areas, with storm drains, trash bins, and fencing serving as potential traps. Including wildlife corridors in infrastructure planning is one way to help keep animals safely within their habitats.

Wildlife rescue organizations can help bridge the gap. In this case, Southwest Wildlife treated the skunk as a creature worth protecting and were able to release him back to the wild in a couple of days.

"Thankfully, his injuries were relatively mild," Berk told The Dodo, "and we didn't have to do too much other than getting the skunk back on his feet and comfortable."

What are people saying?

The rescue story tugged at the heartstrings of viewers.

"Thank you for being brave enough to rescue this beautiful creature," one commenter wrote.

"Thank you for saving that adorable little stinker!" another remarked.

"This is the best type of dumpster diving!" a third said. "Bravo for your perseverance with lil skunk!"

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